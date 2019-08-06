Log in
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

08/06/2019 | 12:18am EDT
Former Fed Leaders Plea for Central Bank's Political Independence

All four former still-living Fed chairs-Paul Volcker, Alan Greenspan, Ben Bernanke and Janet Yellen-made their case for the central bank to remain independent and free from short-term political pressures. 

 
HSBC to Slash Thousands of Jobs After Ousting CEO

HSBC plans to cut up to 2% of its 237,685 employees, as the bank flagged a worsening outlook for the global economy in its second-quarter results. 

 
Blackstone to Buy Stake in Rival Buyout Firm BC Partners

Blackstone Group is taking a stake in BC Partners for about $560 million, the latest in a string of deals for slices of buyout firms. 

 
Fed to Create Payments System to Speed Money Transfers

The Federal Reserve plans to develop a faster payments system for banks to exchange money, providing a public option to another real-time network built by big banks. 

 
U.S. Banks Are Cashing In on Persian Gulf Debt

U.S. banks are cashing in on a public-debt boom among oil-rich Persian Gulf nations, muscling into lending territory long dominated by rivals. 

 
Data Boom Fuels LSE's Deal With Refinitiv

London Stock Exchange Group's $14.5 billion bet on financial-information provider Refinitiv shows the growing value of a once-boring business: selling market data. 

 
NYSE Aims to Speed Up Trading With Core Tech Upgrade

A troubled technology overhaul at the New York Stock Exchange is about to face its biggest challenge yet: the upgrade of the core technology on its flagship exchange. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
CFRA Agrees to Buy ETF Data Provider First Bridge

CFRA said the acquisition of First Bridge will allow the company to base its research on more in-house data instead of relying on third-party data providers. 

 
Banks Confront Fed on Faster Financial Payments

Big banks are fighting a likely U.S. government effort to speed up how money moves through its payments system, arguing this could derail their private network.

