Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 12:18am EDT
RBNZ Cuts Sharply on Growing Trade Tensions

The RBNZ's official cash rate was lowered to 1.00% from 1.50%, the bank's second cut this year. Economists had been expecting a cut of 25 basis points. 

 
GreenSky Is Latest Online Lender to Tumble

Shares of online lender GreenSky slide after it says it is exploring a range of strategic alternatives, a humbling turn for a high-growth financial-tech company that made a splashy debut on public markets just over a year ago. 

 
Mastercard's $3 Billion Purchase Is Its Latest Bid to Do More Than Just Cards

Mastercard agreed to buy the majority of the corporate-services businesses of Danish payment-services provider Nets A/S for EUR2.85 billion. 

 
After Rate Cut, Trade Headwinds Complicate Outlook for Fed Officials

Two Federal Reserve officials said lower interest rates might be warranted later this year amid a more uncertain trade outlook, but that it was premature to say when or how aggressively the central bank should act. 

 
Japanese Banks Are Circling the Drain

Banking in a country where almost nobody defaults sounds easy. For Japan's lenders, it is anything but. After almost three decades of near-zero, zero, and now negative interest rate policies, Tokyo has pushed its banking system to its limit. 

 
Crossplane Capital Raises $93.8 Million So Far for First Fund

Crossplane Capital, a Dallas-based firm started by former Prophet Equity executives, is about a third of the way to its fundraising target for the debut fund. 

 
Pension Funds Fell Short in 2019

Public pension plans fell short of their projected returns this year, adding to the burden on governments struggling to fund promised benefits to retired workers. 

 
Does SoftBank Really Have $108 Billion for Its Vision Fund 2?

SoftBank appeared to have pulled off a fundraising coup last month when it announced a technology investment fund with $108 billion in expected capital from the likes of Apple and Microsoft. 

 
Former Fed Leaders Plea for Central Bank's Political Independence

All four former still-living Fed chairs-Paul Volcker, Alan Greenspan, Ben Bernanke and Janet Yellen-made their case for the central bank to remain independent and free from short-term political pressures. 

 
UBS Expands Range of ESG ETFs in Europe

UBS Group has expanded its range of exchange-traded funds aimed at Europeans seeking to invest in emerging markets and the Eurozone with an environmental, social and governance focus.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 1.89% 197 Delayed Quote.24.89%
GREENSKY INC -34.39% 6.81 Delayed Quote.-28.84%
MASTERCARD 3.05% 264.68 Delayed Quote.40.30%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.88% 134.69 Delayed Quote.30.17%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.96% 0.63969 Delayed Quote.-2.39%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP -2.91% 5200 End-of-day quote.-25.77%
UBS GROUP -1.58% 10.585 Delayed Quote.-11.03%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:55aChina iron ore sinks to six-week low on rising supply, weak demand outlook
RE
12:50aIndonesia central bank's new deputy governor sees prolonged monetary easing
RE
12:40aPhilippines, Indonesia rise as U.S., China allay trade war fears
RE
12:36aChina state banks seen supporting yuan in forwards market - sources
RE
12:18aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:11aIndia's inflation likely edged up to nine-month high in July - Reuters poll
RE
12:07aU.S. DOLLAR : When will bulls turn to bears?
RE
08/06U.N. members sign mediation convention to settle trade disputes
RE
08/06Indonesia's forex reserves rise to highest in 16 months in July - central bank
RE
08/06ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed After China Moves To Stabilize Yuan
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PALM OIL : China to remove soybean oil, rapeseed oil, palm oil import quotas
2WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Disney earnings miss forecasts as costs rise for its streaming futur..
3WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : to close about 200 stores in United States
4NUVISTA ENERGY LTD : NUVISTA ENERGY LTD. : Provides Positive Second Quarter Operating Results, Affirms Pipesto..
5KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES CORP : KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES : Signs Kuida Distribution Agreement with Grupo Éxito, South ..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group