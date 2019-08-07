News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

RBNZ Cuts Sharply on Growing Trade Tensions

The RBNZ's official cash rate was lowered to 1.00% from 1.50%, the bank's second cut this year. Economists had been expecting a cut of 25 basis points.

GreenSky Is Latest Online Lender to Tumble

Shares of online lender GreenSky slide after it says it is exploring a range of strategic alternatives, a humbling turn for a high-growth financial-tech company that made a splashy debut on public markets just over a year ago.

Mastercard's $3 Billion Purchase Is Its Latest Bid to Do More Than Just Cards

Mastercard agreed to buy the majority of the corporate-services businesses of Danish payment-services provider Nets A/S for EUR2.85 billion.

After Rate Cut, Trade Headwinds Complicate Outlook for Fed Officials

Two Federal Reserve officials said lower interest rates might be warranted later this year amid a more uncertain trade outlook, but that it was premature to say when or how aggressively the central bank should act.

Japanese Banks Are Circling the Drain

Banking in a country where almost nobody defaults sounds easy. For Japan's lenders, it is anything but. After almost three decades of near-zero, zero, and now negative interest rate policies, Tokyo has pushed its banking system to its limit.

Crossplane Capital Raises $93.8 Million So Far for First Fund

Crossplane Capital, a Dallas-based firm started by former Prophet Equity executives, is about a third of the way to its fundraising target for the debut fund.

Pension Funds Fell Short in 2019

Public pension plans fell short of their projected returns this year, adding to the burden on governments struggling to fund promised benefits to retired workers.

Does SoftBank Really Have $108 Billion for Its Vision Fund 2?

SoftBank appeared to have pulled off a fundraising coup last month when it announced a technology investment fund with $108 billion in expected capital from the likes of Apple and Microsoft.

Former Fed Leaders Plea for Central Bank's Political Independence

All four former still-living Fed chairs-Paul Volcker, Alan Greenspan, Ben Bernanke and Janet Yellen-made their case for the central bank to remain independent and free from short-term political pressures.

UBS Expands Range of ESG ETFs in Europe

UBS Group has expanded its range of exchange-traded funds aimed at Europeans seeking to invest in emerging markets and the Eurozone with an environmental, social and governance focus.