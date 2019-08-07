Log in
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

08/07/2019 | 11:16am EDT
SoftBank's Vision Fund 2 Plans to Begin Investing as Soon as Next Month

The sequel to the world's biggest technology investment fund could start investing billions of dollars as early as next month in a venture-capital market already awash with money. 

 
Trio of Central Banks Surprises Markets With Rate Cuts

Policy makers in India, New Zealand and Thailand moved aggressively to shore up growth and stoke inflation, all cutting interest rates by more than investors had expected. 

 
Short-Seller Accuses Litigation-Finance Firm of 'Meaningless Metrics'

The short-seller Muddy Waters accused the litigation-finance firm Burford Capital of poor governance and mismarking the value of legal cases it invests in, precipitating a sharp selloff. 

 
Commerzbank Cautious as Profit Dips

Commerzbank cautioned that its full-year net income target had become "significantly more ambitious" after it reported a slight fall in second quarter net profit to EUR271 million. 

 
UniCredit Cuts Revenue Forecast

UniCredit cut its revenue guidance for the year after its second-quarter numbers fell short of expectations. 

 
ABN Amro Sees Pressure on Margins

ABN AMRO warned of margin pressure ahead caused by low interest rates after the Dutch bank reported a slight improvement in second-quarter net profit and operating income. 

 
Munich Re on Track as Profits Rise

Munich Re confirmed its outlook for 2019 after it posted 36% rise in second quarter net profit to EUR993 million. 

 
Shock RBNZ Cut Scuttles Antipodean Forex

A shudder of fear ran through antipodean currency markets Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand stunned traders with a 50-basis-point cut in its official cash rate, and signaled it could soon adopt unorthodox policy to spark growth. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Service 

 
A New Risk Factor in Corporate Disclosures: Active Shooters

A handful of public companies have begun quietly warning investors about how gun violence could affect their financial performance.

ABN AMRO BANK N.V. -0.09% 16.535 Delayed Quote.-19.40%
BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED -45.58% 610 Delayed Quote.-32.31%
COMMERZBANK AG -6.24% 5.316 Delayed Quote.-1.30%
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG 0.67% 211.3 Delayed Quote.10.21%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.07% 0.64581 Delayed Quote.-2.39%
UNICREDIT SPA -0.85% 10.276 End-of-day quote.3.86%
