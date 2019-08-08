Log in
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

08/08/2019
Aviva Reviewing Options for Asian Businesses

Aviva said a difficult trading environment hit its life and asset-management businesses and confirmed it is reviewing options for its Asian businesses, after reports the company was considering selling its unit there. 

 
Zurich Expects to Beat Targets as Profits Rise

Zurich Insurance said it's on track to beat its full-year targets after interim net profit rose 14%, supported by its property-and-casualty division. 

 
Bond Deals Dress Up Unusual Assets

Private-equity firms are turning to a complex type of debt to dress up their companies. 

 
Where You Went to College May Matter on Your Loan Application

Policy makers are trying to address questions of fairness as they seek to encourage lenders to use new types of data and computer-driven models to allow more borrowers to qualify for loans and at lower prices. 

 
Leslie Wexner Says Jeffrey Epstein Misappropriated 'Vast Sums' From Him

Leslie Wexner, the billionaire behind Victoria's Secret, said his former money manager Jeffrey Epstein misappropriated more than $46 million of his fortune. 

 
Inflated Bond Ratings Helped Spur the Financial Crisis. They're Back.

Credit-grading firms are giving out increasingly optimistic appraisals as they fight for market share in booming debt-securities markets. "We don't trust the ratings." 

 
Visa to Test Advanced AI to Prevent Fraud

The company is rolling out a platform to help its engineers quickly test advanced artificial-intelligence algorithms aimed at detecting and preventing credit-card fraud. 

 
AIG's Profit Rises, Boosted by Flagship Business

American International Group posted a nearly 18% increase in second-quarter net income, with a turnaround effort at one of the world's biggest sellers of insurance gaining ground. 

 
Brookfield's Infrastructure Arm Raises $1.6 Billion So Far for New Fund

The new $1.6 billion Brookfield infrastructure fund targets less risky, already built and operating assets, but expects relatively lower returns. 

 
Brokers Bank on Your Cash, but Some Are Breaking From the Pack

Fidelity Investments said it has sweetened the deal for customers holding cash there, the latest salvo in the price war playing out among brokerages.

AVIVA 0.37% 383.4 Delayed Quote.1.73%
BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P. -0.11% 44 Delayed Quote.27.43%
L BRANDS -0.46% 23.75 Delayed Quote.-7.48%
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP 4.10% 345.6 Delayed Quote.13.10%
07:25aChina Digs In to Outlast US in Trade Dispute
DJ
07:25aHome repossession claims in England, Wales highest in more than four years
RE
07:23aTrio of Central Banks Surprises Markets With Rate Cuts
DJ
07:20aPRESIDENT OF DEMOCRATIC SOCIALIST REPUBLIC : receives grand welcome at Cambodian Royal Palace
PU
07:20aNATIONAL BANK OF SERBIA : Annual Report on Activities and Results 2018
PU
07:20aNATIONAL BANK OF SERBIA : Key Policy Rate Trimmed to 2.5%
PU
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:15aNATIONAL FARMERS' UNION OF SCOTLAND : Combinable Crops Chairman's Blog - 8 August 2019
PU
