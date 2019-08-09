News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Unorthodox Monetary Policy Unlikely, But All Options on Table: RBA

The Reserve Bank of Australia says it is unlikely to resort to unorthodox monetary policy but is keeping all options on the table even as already record-low rates of 1% spark debate on how Australia might respond if they approach zero.

Fintech Veteran Sam Hodges Prepares to Launch Insurance Startup Vouch

A co-founder of online lending business Funding Circle Holdings PLC has teamed up with a former Silicon Valley Bank technology investor to launch a new insurance startup.

Actis Seeks up to $600 Million for First Asian Real-Estate Fund

Emerging-markets specialist Actis LLP seeks to build on its recent asset growth with plans to raise as much as $600 million for a new Asian real-estate fund, according to a person familiar with the matter.

NYSE Antennas Spark High-Speed Trader Backlash

The New York Stock Exchange is facing controversy over a pair of antennas designed to shave a fraction of a second off high-frequency trading times.

Homeowners Rush to Refinance, Thanks to Falling Yields

Falling bond yields are reviving the U.S. mortgage market. Current rates, which are at their lowest level in almost three years, are prompting borrowers to flood lenders with calls, with much of the activity fueled by refinancings.

Hartford Financial Takes On the Opioid Epidemic

The company uses AI software to comb through its workers' comp data to identify overprescribing doctors.

Aviva Reviewing Options for Asian Businesses

Aviva said a difficult trading environment hit its life and asset-management businesses and confirmed it is reviewing options for its Asian businesses, after reports the company was considering selling its unit there.

Zurich Expects to Beat Targets as Profits Rise

Zurich Insurance said it's on track to beat its full-year targets after interim net profit rose 14%, supported by its property-and-casualty division.

Economists See Greater Chance of September Rate Cut: WSJ Survey

Economists' expectations for a September Federal Reserve rate cut rose sharply this month, along with their expectations for a recession in the next year.

Bond Deals Dress Up Unusual Assets

Private-equity firms are turning to a complex type of debt to dress up their companies.