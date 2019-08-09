Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 07:16am EDT
Malaysia Charges Goldman Directors Over 1MDB Scandal

Malaysia filed criminal charges against 17 current and former Goldman Sachs directors over their handling of the sprawling, multibillion-dollar financial scandal at the country's state fund 1MDB. 

 
Unorthodox Monetary Policy Unlikely, But All Options on Table: RBA

The Reserve Bank of Australia says it is unlikely to resort to unorthodox monetary policy but is keeping all options on the table even as already record-low rates of 1% spark debate on how Australia might respond if they approach zero. 

 
Fintech Veteran Sam Hodges Prepares to Launch Insurance Startup Vouch

A co-founder of online lending business Funding Circle Holdings PLC has teamed up with a former Silicon Valley Bank technology investor to launch a new insurance startup. 

 
Actis Seeks up to $600 Million for First Asian Real-Estate Fund

Emerging-markets specialist Actis LLP seeks to build on its recent asset growth with plans to raise as much as $600 million for a new Asian real-estate fund, according to a person familiar with the matter. 

 
NYSE Antennas Spark High-Speed Trader Backlash

The New York Stock Exchange is facing controversy over a pair of antennas designed to shave a fraction of a second off high-frequency trading times. 

 
Homeowners Rush to Refinance, Thanks to Falling Yields

Falling bond yields are reviving the U.S. mortgage market. Current rates, which are at their lowest level in almost three years, are prompting borrowers to flood lenders with calls, with much of the activity fueled by refinancings. 

 
Hartford Financial Takes On the Opioid Epidemic

The company uses AI software to comb through its workers' comp data to identify overprescribing doctors. 

 
Aviva Reviewing Options for Asian Businesses

Aviva said a difficult trading environment hit its life and asset-management businesses and confirmed it is reviewing options for its Asian businesses, after reports the company was considering selling its unit there. 

 
Zurich Expects to Beat Targets as Profits Rise

Zurich Insurance said it's on track to beat its full-year targets after interim net profit rose 14%, supported by its property-and-casualty division. 

 
Economists See Greater Chance of September Rate Cut: WSJ Survey

Economists' expectations for a September Federal Reserve rate cut rose sharply this month, along with their expectations for a recession in the next year.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVIVA -0.98% 385.05 Delayed Quote.3.54%
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 4.43% 110.4875 Delayed Quote.-69.33%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC 0.61% 207 Delayed Quote.23.92%
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE) 1.19% 58.7 Delayed Quote.30.51%
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP 1.10% 349.1 Delayed Quote.17.78%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:42aFutures slip after Wall Street's best day in two months
RE
07:42aMexico's Industrial Production Rose in June
DJ
07:38aBayer soars on report of proposed $8 billion Roundup settlement
RE
07:33aBREXIT HAZARD WARNING LIGHTS : UK economy contracts for first time since 2012
RE
07:23aBayer soars on report of proposed $8 billion Roundup settlement
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:11aOil rises despite IEA report showing demand growth at decade low
RE
07:08aPrecious metal funds reap fourth biggest weekly inflows as investors play safe - BAML
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THYSSENKRUPP AG : German Industrial Firm Thyssenkrupp Posts Loss, Cuts Outlook -- WSJ
2LYFT INC : LYFT : Uber loses $5 billion, misses Wall Street targets despite easing price war
3VIACOM : Viacom, CBS Boost Revenue As They Pursue Merger Pact -- WSJ
4OESTERREICHISCHE POST AG : OESTERREICHISCHE POST : AUSTRIAN POST H1 2019
5BAYER AG : BAYER : Shares Jump on Report of Potential $8 Billion Roundup Settlement -- Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group