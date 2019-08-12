News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

That Offer to Make You Debt-Free? It Can Make You Worse Off

Debt-settlement firms powered by the credit-reporting industry seek out struggling consumers to sell them plans that can leave them with high fees, damaged credit and a tax bill.

Apple Card Review: The Credit Card of the Future Is No Card At All

The Apple Card makes it easy to track your purchases and pay with all your Apple devices, but it misses an opportunity to help you manage your money more holistically.

Investors Ponder Negative Bond Yields

A steep slide in U.S. government-bond yields last week wrong-footed investors and left some pondering what was once unthinkable: whether interest rates in America could one day turn negative.

Big Investors Leverage Their M&A Promises

As breakup fees fall out of favor in the U.K., bidding companies have increasingly started seeking promises from the biggest shareholders of a target company to support the deal, pledges known as "irrevocables." And shareholders are finding ways to cash in from these pledges as well.

The Federal Minimum Wage Doesn't Really Matter Anymore

The national payfloor of $7.25 an hour hasn't been adjusted for a decade, the longest it has ever gone unchanged. Here's why workers can shrug it off.

The Wait for Payday Doesn't Have to Be So Long

Lawmakers want to change the technology underlying the business pay cycle so workers can get paid faster.

Malaysia Charges Goldman Executives Over 1MDB Scandal

Malaysia filed criminal charges against 17 current and former Goldman Sachs executives over their handling of the multibillion-dollar financial scandal at 1MDB, the country's state fund.

Italian Banks, Long a Drag on Europe, Are Making Good on Bad Loans

Italian banks have made a big leap forward in tackling a crucial problem that has dogged them for years and threatened the stability of the whole eurozone: bad loans.

New Fed Rate Pulls Ahead in Race to Replace Libor

Signs are appearing that a reference rate created by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York is gaining traction as the leading replacement for the discredited Libor rate.

Green Dot Tumbles as Competitors Close In

Shares in the bank known for issuing prepaid debit cards fell after it scaled back its revenue and profit outlook, citing competition from financial-tech startups that offer checking and savings accounts.