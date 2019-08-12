News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Bank Stocks Are Having a Rough August

Falling interest rates, fears of a global economic slowdown and unrest in the Asian financial hub of Hong Kong have conspired to beat up bank stocks this month.

Fed Considers New Tool for a Downturn

Federal Reserve officials are weighing whether to use a tool known as the countercyclical capital buffer, which could reduce the risk of a credit crunch in a downturn.

BlackRock Fund's First Big Private-Equity Deal Is a Sign of What's to Come

BlackRock's private-equity fund hopes its deal for a stake in Authentic Brands will be the first in a series that will help the firm close the gap with private-equity rivals, and drive momentum for a fund designed to hold stakes for the long haul.

Chinese Financial Institutions' Lending Dives

Lending by Chinese financial institutions slumped in July on weakening demand, signaling further economic headwinds from trade tensions with the U.S. and potentially paving the way for more stimulus efforts by Beijing's policy makers.

That Offer to Make You Debt-Free? It Can Make You Worse Off

Debt-settlement firms powered by the credit-reporting industry seek out struggling consumers to sell them plans that can leave them with high fees, damaged credit and a tax bill.

Apple Card Review: The Credit Card of the Future Is No Card at All

The Apple Card makes it easy to track your purchases and pay with all your Apple devices, but it misses an opportunity to help you manage your money more holistically.

Big Investors Leverage Their M&A Promises

As breakup fees fall out of favor in the U.K., bidding companies have increasingly started seeking promises from the biggest shareholders of a target company to support the deal, pledges known as "irrevocables." And shareholders are finding ways to cash in from these pledges as well.

The Federal Minimum Wage Doesn't Really Matter Anymore

The national payfloor of $7.25 an hour hasn't been adjusted for a decade, the longest it has ever gone unchanged. Here's why workers can shrug it off.

The Wait for Payday Doesn't Have to Be So Long

Lawmakers want to change the technology underlying the business pay cycle so workers can get paid faster.