News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

08/14/2019 | 12:18am EDT
Fannie, Freddie to Consider Alternatives to FICO Scores

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, two mortgage-finance firms that back nearly half of U.S. mortgages, will have to consider credit-score alternatives to Fair Isaac Corp.'s FICO score when determining a mortgage applicant's creditworthiness. 

 
MarketAxess Breaks Into Treasury Trading With Acquisition

MarketAxess Holdings, the dominant online corporate bond-trading marketplace, is expanding into the $16 trillion market for U.S. government bonds with the acquisition of LiquidityEdge. 

 
UBS Socially Responsible ETF Passes EUR1 Billion Mark

UBS Group said that one of its sustainable exchange-traded funds has become the first in Europe to exceed more than EUR1 billion in assets, signaling how values-based investing continues to gain ground. 

 
Clover Technologies Loan Agent Bank of America Resigns

Bank of America has resigned as the loan agent to a group of Clover Technologies Group lenders to avoid getting embroiled in an expected debt restructuring, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Yield Curve Telegraphs Recession, but Its Wires Are Crossed

The yield on a 10-year Treasury note has fallen below the yield on a 3-month bill, the most-reliable signal yet found of danger ahead. But Treasurys of other maturities don't show an inversion. What's going on? 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services. 

 
Bank Stocks Are Having a Rough August

Falling interest rates, fears of a global economic slowdown and unrest in the Asian financial hub of Hong Kong have conspired to beat up bank stocks this month. 

 
Fed Considers New Tool for a Downturn

Federal Reserve officials are weighing whether to use a tool known as the countercyclical capital buffer, which could reduce the risk of a credit crunch in a downturn. 

 
BlackRock Fund's First Big Private-Equity Deal Is a Sign of What's to Come

BlackRock's private-equity fund hopes its deal for a stake in Authentic Brands will be the first in a series that will help the firm close the gap with private-equity rivals, and drive momentum for a fund designed to hold stakes for the long haul. 

 
Chinese Financial Institutions' Lending  Dives

Lending by Chinese financial institutions slumped in July on weakening demand, signaling further economic headwinds from trade tensions with the U.S. and potentially paving the way for more stimulus efforts by Beijing's policy makers.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA 0.29% 27.72 Delayed Quote.12.18%
BLACKROCK INC 2.13% 425.33 Delayed Quote.8.28%
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION -5.75% 337.33 Delayed Quote.80.39%
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC. 1.04% 367.02 Delayed Quote.73.69%
UBS GROUP -0.48% 10.32 Delayed Quote.-14.02%
