News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Aegon Profit Dips

Aegon blamed lower fee business outflows in the U.S. and increased investments for a slight drop in first half underlying profit to EUR1.01 billion, although the figure topped forecasts.

Trump Says Fed Should Cut Rates as Growth Concerns Jar Markets

President Trump lashed out at the Federal Reserve for not cutting interest rates more aggressively after fears about a global-growth slowdown rippled through financial markets.

Federal Prosecutors Accuse Capital One Hacker of Hitting Dozens More Targets

The hacker charged with stealing millions of Capital One records hit more than 30 other targets, federal prosecutors said.

Warren Buffett Is a Huge Backer of U.S. Banks

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway holds nearly $100 billion in financial-services stocks, underscoring the size of the billionaire investor's ongoing bet on the future of the U.S. economy.

Repo Rates Fuel Concern Over Mounting U.S. Debt

The elevated cost of borrowing cash overnight using Treasurys as collateral highlights the expense of widening budget deficits, even as U.S. 10- and 30-year yields are near record lows.

Fannie, Freddie to Consider Alternatives to FICO Scores

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, two mortgage-finance firms that back nearly half of U.S. mortgages, will have to consider credit-score alternatives to Fair Isaac Corp.'s FICO score when determining a mortgage applicant's creditworthiness.

MarketAxess Breaks Into Treasury Trading With Acquisition

MarketAxess Holdings, the dominant online corporate bond-trading marketplace, is expanding into the $16 trillion market for U.S. government bonds with the acquisition of LiquidityEdge.

UBS Socially Responsible ETF Passes EUR1 Billion Mark

UBS Group said that one of its sustainable exchange-traded funds has become the first in Europe to exceed more than EUR1 billion in assets, signaling how values-based investing continues to gain ground.

Clover Technologies Loan Agent Bank of America Resigns

Bank of America has resigned as the loan agent to a group of Clover Technologies Group lenders to avoid getting embroiled in an expected debt restructuring, according to people familiar with the matter.