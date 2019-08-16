Log in
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

08/16/2019 | 12:17am EDT
Treasury to Sell $94 Billion in Debt

The U.S. Treasury Department next week will auction $94 billion in securities, ranging from 13-week bills to 30-year Treasury inflation-protected securities. 

 
Capital One Cyber Staff Raised Concerns Before Hack

Before a giant data breach, Capital One employees raised concerns within the company about what they saw as high turnover in its cybersecurity unit and a failure to promptly install some software to spot and defend against hacks. 

 
Shasta Ventures Managing Director Nikhil Basu Trivedi Is Leaving

Nikhil Basu Trivedi, who focused on consumer deals, is planning to leave Shasta Ventures, people familiar with the situation said, the second managing director exit the firm in recent weeks. 

 
Mick McGuire's Marcato Capital Loses 90% of Assets

Assets of Marcato Capital Management, a well-known activist hedge fund that had the backing of billionaire William Ackman, fell to around $250 million at midyear from $3.2 billion in 2015. 

 
Burford Reassigns CFO After Investors' Concerns About Marriage to CEO

Burford Capital reassigned its finance chief, who is married to the chief executive, following investors' concerns about their relationship, the international litigation-finance firm said. 

 
E*Trade CEO Resigns as Online Brokerages Fight for Revenue

Discount broker E*Trade Financial said CEO Karl Roessner has resigned, effective immediately and will be replaced by the company's chief operating officer, Michael Pizzi, Barrons reported. 

 
Alcentra Capital Satisfies Activist Investor With Deal to Be Acquired by Crescent

An activist investor who has called for the sale of Alcentra Capital Corp. said he is pleased with the investment firm's deal to be acquired by Crescent Capital BDC Inc. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
Aegon Profit Dips

Aegon blamed lower fee business outflows in the U.S. and increased investments for a slight drop in first half underlying profit to EUR1.01 billion, although the figure topped forecasts. 

 
Trump Says Fed Should Cut Rates as Growth Concerns Jar Markets

President Trump lashed out at the Federal Reserve for not cutting interest rates more aggressively after fears about a global-growth slowdown rippled through financial markets.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AEGON N.V. -7.73% 3.46 Delayed Quote.-15.18%
ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP -1.67% 8.85 Delayed Quote.36.79%
BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED 12.74% 880.5 Delayed Quote.-46.83%
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION 0.26% 83.67 Delayed Quote.10.69%
CRESCENT NV 0.75% 0.0268 Delayed Quote.-44.86%
E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP -0.30% 40.25 Delayed Quote.-8.27%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:17aDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : P1.5B SURE Aid to roll-out soon, guarantees increase in production and income
PU
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:15aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:10aMalaysia central bank liberalises foreign exchange administration policy
RE
01:09aJapan exports seen shrinking for eighth month in July, core inflation weak - Reuters poll
RE
01:04aIndonesia president vows to process more resources onshore
RE
01:03aDollar holds advantage for now, traders still wary about global growth risks
RE
01:02aIndonesia president vows to process more resources onshore
RE
12:59aDollar holds advantage for now, traders still wary about global growth risks
RE
12:40aThailand plans at least $7.3 billion stimulus to support economy - finance minister
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
