News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Capital One Cyber Staff Raised Concerns Before Hack

Before a giant data breach, Capital One employees raised concerns within the company about what they saw as high turnover in its cybersecurity unit and a failure to promptly install some software to spot and defend against hacks.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

Treasury to Sell $94 Billion in Debt

The U.S. Treasury Department next week will auction $94 billion in securities, ranging from 13-week bills to 30-year Treasury inflation-protected securities.

Former CFO of Cash-Advance Company Charged With Securities Fraud

Alan Heide, who served as finance chief of 1 Global Capital LLC, was charged by federal prosecutors in Miami with operating an alleged securities fraud scheme.

Shasta Ventures Managing Director Nikhil Basu Trivedi Is Leaving

Nikhil Basu Trivedi, who focused on consumer deals, is planning to leave Shasta Ventures, people familiar with the situation said, the second managing director exit the firm in recent weeks.

Mick McGuire's Marcato Capital Loses 90% of Assets

Assets of Marcato Capital Management, a well-known activist hedge fund that had the backing of billionaire William Ackman, fell to around $250 million at midyear from $3.2 billion in 2015.

Burford Reassigns CFO After Investors' Concerns About Marriage to CEO

Burford Capital reassigned its finance chief, who is married to the chief executive, following investors' concerns about their relationship, the international litigation-finance firm said.

E*Trade CEO Resigns as Online Brokerages Fight for Revenue

Discount broker E*Trade Financial said CEO Karl Roessner has resigned, effective immediately and will be replaced by the company's chief operating officer, Michael Pizzi, Barrons reported.

Alcentra Capital Satisfies Activist Investor With Deal to Be Acquired by Crescent

An activist investor who has called for the sale of Alcentra Capital Corp. said he is pleased with the investment firm's deal to be acquired by Crescent Capital BDC Inc.

Aegon Profit Dips

Aegon blamed lower fee business outflows in the U.S. and increased investments for a slight drop in first half underlying profit to EUR1.01 billion, although the figure topped forecasts.