News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Trump Spoke With Banking Chiefs Wednesday as Market Fell

President Trump held a conference call with the chief executives of three major U.S. banks on Wednesday, the day the stock market saw a precipitous drop and the configuration of interest rates prompted fears of a potential coming recession, according to people familiar with the matter.

Expected Volcker Rule Update a Win for Large Banks

An update of the Volcker rule expected next week will deliver a victory to large banks that have fought regulators' efforts to clarify trading definitions, said people familiar with the matter.

Regulators Approve Bitcoin Venture Backed by NYSE Owner

New York state regulators approved a key license for Bakkt, a venture designed to make it easier for consumers to store bitcoins and pay for purchases in the cryptocurrency.

Capital One Cyber Staff Raised Concerns Before Hack

Before a giant data breach, Capital One employees raised concerns within the company about what they saw as high turnover in its cybersecurity unit and a failure to promptly install some software to spot and defend against hacks.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

Former CFO of Cash-Advance Company Charged With Securities Fraud

Alan Heide, who served as finance chief of 1 Global Capital LLC, was charged by federal prosecutors in Miami with operating an alleged securities fraud scheme.

Shasta Ventures Managing Director Nikhil Basu Trivedi Is Leaving

Nikhil Basu Trivedi, who focused on consumer deals, is planning to leave Shasta Ventures, people familiar with the situation said, the second managing director exit the firm in recent weeks.

Mick McGuire's Marcato Capital Loses 90% of Assets

Assets of Marcato Capital Management, a well-known activist hedge fund that had the backing of billionaire William Ackman, fell to around $250 million at midyear from $3.2 billion in 2015.

Burford Reassigns CFO After Investors' Concerns About Marriage to CEO

Burford Capital reassigned its finance chief, who is married to the chief executive, following investors' concerns about their relationship, the international litigation-finance firm said.

E*Trade CEO Resigns as Online Brokerages Fight for Revenue

Discount broker E*Trade Financial said CEO Karl Roessner has resigned, effective immediately and will be replaced by the company's chief operating officer, Michael Pizzi, Barrons reported.