Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 04:16pm EDT
Trump Spoke With Banking Chiefs Wednesday as Market Fell

President Trump held a conference call with the chief executives of three major U.S. banks on Wednesday, the day the stock market saw a precipitous drop and the configuration of interest rates prompted fears of a potential coming recession, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Expected Volcker Rule Update a Win for Large Banks

An update of the Volcker rule expected next week will deliver a victory to large banks that have fought regulators' efforts to clarify trading definitions, said people familiar with the matter. 

 
Regulators Approve Bitcoin Venture Backed by NYSE Owner

New York state regulators approved a key license for Bakkt, a venture designed to make it easier for consumers to store bitcoins and pay for purchases in the cryptocurrency. 

 
Capital One Cyber Staff Raised Concerns Before Hack

Before a giant data breach, Capital One employees raised concerns within the company about what they saw as high turnover in its cybersecurity unit and a failure to promptly install some software to spot and defend against hacks. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
Former CFO of Cash-Advance Company Charged With Securities Fraud

Alan Heide, who served as finance chief of 1 Global Capital LLC, was charged by federal prosecutors in Miami with operating an alleged securities fraud scheme. 

 
Shasta Ventures Managing Director Nikhil Basu Trivedi Is Leaving

Nikhil Basu Trivedi, who focused on consumer deals, is planning to leave Shasta Ventures, people familiar with the situation said, the second managing director exit the firm in recent weeks. 

 
Mick McGuire's Marcato Capital Loses 90% of Assets

Assets of Marcato Capital Management, a well-known activist hedge fund that had the backing of billionaire William Ackman, fell to around $250 million at midyear from $3.2 billion in 2015. 

 
Burford Reassigns CFO After Investors' Concerns About Marriage to CEO

Burford Capital reassigned its finance chief, who is married to the chief executive, following investors' concerns about their relationship, the international litigation-finance firm said. 

 
E*Trade CEO Resigns as Online Brokerages Fight for Revenue

Discount broker E*Trade Financial said CEO Karl Roessner has resigned, effective immediately and will be replaced by the company's chief operating officer, Michael Pizzi, Barrons reported.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN - EURO 1.12% 9383.43 End-of-day quote.176.23%
BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED -8.80% 803 Delayed Quote.-46.83%
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION 2.19% 85.5 Delayed Quote.10.69%
E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP 2.44% 41.09 Delayed Quote.-8.27%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:32pU.S. Government Bonds Decline as Investors Weigh Slowing Growth
DJ
04:28pDollar firms, stocks soar on ECB rate cut expectations
RE
04:28pDollar firms, global stocks soar on ECB rate cut expectations
RE
04:28pDollar firms, stocks soar on ECB rate cut expectations
RE
04:22pDollar flat on soft consumer sentiment, possible German stimulus
RE
04:22pBOND REPORT : 30-year Treasury Yield Logs Biggest Weekly Slide Since 2013
DJ
04:20pOil rises alongside equities, but downbeat OPEC outlook caps gains
RE
04:18pAmazon.com defeats IRS appeal in U.S. tax dispute
RE
04:17pBMI BROADCAST MUSIC LNC : Joe Denim Performs at Tennessee Association of Broadcasters Annual Convention
PU
04:16pWall Street ends sharply higher on German stimulus optimism
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Quarterly Report
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : Rental firm walks away from Tesla order after quality dispute
3BMW AG : BMW : CEO urges staff to narrow sales gap with Mercedes
4CANOPY GROWTH CORP : CANOPY GROWTH : shares tumble on CEO exit plans, loss of market share
5NEL : NEL ASA: Closes agreements related to Everfuel and signs sales and service agreement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group