News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

08/19/2019 | 12:16am EDT
China's Central Bank Reforms Rates to Boost Cheap Funding for Businesses

The People's Bank of China unveiled a long-awaited reform to its interest-rate mechanism, a move aimed at reducing financing costs for businesses struggling with a cooling economy. 

 
Market Tumult Stings the New Bond King

For much of the past decade, Daniel Ivascyn's Pimco Income Fund has posted stellar returns. So far this year, though, the fund has fallen short of the fund's benchmark index and nearly all of its peers. 

 
SoftBank to Lend Founder and Employees Billions to Invest in Fund

Softbank is leaning on its employees, including its CEO, for cash as the firm rushes to raise an ambitious technology fund amid volatile markets. 

 
Large Firms Trim Debt, Fueling Surge in Bonds at Center of Leverage Concerns

Debt reduction at AT&T, Anheuser-Busch InBev and other companies is contributing to a surprising development: The lowest group of investment- grade bonds is outpacing other tiers. 

 
BlackRock Offers to Buy Cofense Stake from Russia-Linked Firm

A rare showdown between a national-security panel tasked with overseeing foreign-investment in U.S. companies and a Russia-linked firm is nearing a potential resolution. 

 
Trump Spoke With Banking Chiefs Wednesday as Market Fell

President Trump held a conference call with the chief executives of three major U.S. banks on Wednesday, the day the stock market saw a precipitous drop and the configuration of interest rates prompted fears of a potential coming recession, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Expected Volcker Rule Update a Win for Large Banks

An update of the Volcker rule expected next week will deliver a victory to large banks that have fought regulators' efforts to clarify trading definitions, said people familiar with the matter. 

 
Regulators Approve Bitcoin Venture Backed by NYSE Owner

New York state regulators approved a key license for Bakkt, a venture designed to make it easier for consumers to store bitcoins and pay for purchases in the cryptocurrency. 

 
Capital One Cyber Staff Raised Concerns Before Hack

Before a giant data breach, Capital One employees raised concerns within the company about what they saw as high turnover in its cybersecurity unit and a failure to promptly install some software to spot and defend against hacks. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

