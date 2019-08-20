Log in
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

08/20/2019 | 12:19am EDT
McKinsey Dodges Lawsuit Targeting Its Bankruptcy Disclosures

A federal judge dismissed a racketeering lawsuit brought against McKinsey & Co. by turnaround industry veteran Jay Alix, who claimed the consulting firm profited by failing to disclose conflicts of interest in bankruptcy cases. 

 
China's PBOC Sets New Benchmark Lending Rates Lower

China's central bank has lowered its new benchmark lending rates in a bid to guide borrowing costs down as the economy expands at its slowest pace in decades. 

 
RBA in Wait-And-See Mode on Another Rate Cut

The Reserve Bank of Australia said it would wait a bit before deciding to cut rates further to support an economy navigating an escalation in the U.S.-China trade dispute and several domestic headwinds. 

 
U.S. Bank Regulator Pitches Low-Income Lending Rule Changes

A Trump-appointed bank regulator is touring the country trying to sell his plans to modify lower-income lending requirements and overcome resistance from other regulators, banks and community advocates. 

 
Fed Chief Wedged Between a Slowing Economy and an Angry President

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell faces scrutiny from markets and the White House over his stewardship of interest rates in an economy that has been unsettled by a trade dispute with China and fears of recession. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
Visium Sues Widow of Portfolio Manager Who Died by Suicide

A hedge fund that closed after securities regulators accused the firm of insider trading is seeking more than $100 million from the estate of one of its former portfolio managers. 

 
China's Central Bank Reforms Rates to Boost Cheap Funding for Businesses

The People's Bank of China unveiled a long-awaited reform to its interest-rate mechanism, a move aimed at reducing financing costs for businesses struggling with a cooling economy. 

 
Market Tumult Stings the New Bond King

For much of the past decade, Daniel Ivascyn's Pimco Income Fund has posted stellar returns. So far this year, though, the fund has fallen short of the fund's benchmark index and nearly all of its peers. 

 
SoftBank to Lend Founder and Employees Billions to Invest in Fund

Softbank is leaning on its employees, including its CEO, for cash as the firm rushes to raise an ambitious technology fund amid volatile markets.

BANK OF CHINA LTD 0.28% 3.58 End-of-day quote.-1.11%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP 1.69% 4980 End-of-day quote.-28.91%
