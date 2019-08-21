News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Banks Get Some Relief in Volcker-Rule Changes

Banks are on the verge of getting some relief from Volcker-rule limits on speculative trading, one of the industry's priorities in amending the regulations put in place after the financial crisis.

BlackRock Unit Gets Approval to Take Russia-Linked Firm's Stake in Cybersecurity Company

A national-security panel that oversees foreign investment in U.S. businesses approved the transfer of a stake in cybersecurity company Cofense from a Russia-linked private-equity firm to funds managed by BlackRock.

Lazard's Private Capital Unit Loses Senior Executive in London

Joanne Robinson, a senior member of Lazard's private capital advisory unit in Europe, has left the firm after more than a decade, according to a person familiar with the matter.

SSG Capital Eclipses $1.5 Billion for Fifth Distressed-Debt Fund

Distressed-debt specialist SSG Capital Management is nearing a final close on its fifth flagship fund and has surpassed its $1.5 billion target, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Calpers Narrows Its Search for a Private-Equity Consultant

The California Public Employees' Retirement System has narrowed the list down to a choice between incumbent Meketa Investment Group and Verus Advisory Inc. for the role of private-equity consultant.

China Says Mortgate Rates Won't Fall Despite Lower Lending Benchmark

China's mortgage rates will be linked to a lower benchmark lending rate unveiled Tuesday but the mortgage rates will remain steady to curb property speculation, a central bank official said.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Service

McKinsey Dodges Lawsuit Targeting Its Bankruptcy Disclosures

A federal judge dismissed a racketeering lawsuit brought against McKinsey & Co. by turnaround industry veteran Jay Alix, who claimed the consulting firm profited by failing to disclose conflicts of interest in bankruptcy cases.

Beijing Tiptoes Toward Cheaper Loans for Capital-Starved Companies

China's central bank set new reference lending rates lower in its latest push to cut borrowing costs for struggling small businesses, but economists say the move could be too small to counter the country's economic slowdown.

RBA in Wait-And-See Mode on Another Rate Cut

The Reserve Bank of Australia said it would wait a bit before deciding to cut rates further to support an economy navigating an escalation in the U.S.-China trade dispute and several domestic headwinds.