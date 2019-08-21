Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 07:16am EDT
Fed Minutes to Show Committee Divide on Last Month's Rate Cut

The Federal Reserve releases the minutes of its July meeting Wednesday, shedding light on its decision to cut rates for the first time in more than a decade. 

 
Slowing Buybacks Remove Pillar of Stock Market

U.S. corporations are repurchasing their own shares at the slowest pace in 18 months, a potential sign of more volatility as the buyback bonanza from the corporate tax overhaul wanes. 

 
Mortgage Market Reopens to Risky Borrowers

More than a decade after the financial crisis, home buyers with low credit scores or high debt levels as well as those lacking traditional employment are finding it easier to obtain credit. 

 
Banks Get Some Relief in Volcker-Rule Changes

Banks are on the verge of getting some relief from Volcker-rule limits on speculative trading, one of the industry's priorities in amending the regulations put in place after the financial crisis. 

 
BlackRock Unit Gets Approval to Take Russia-Linked Firm's Stake in Cybersecurity Company

A national-security panel that oversees foreign investment in U.S. businesses approved the transfer of a stake in cybersecurity company Cofense from a Russia-linked private-equity firm to funds managed by BlackRock. 

 
Lazard's Private Capital Unit Loses Senior Executive in London

Joanne Robinson, a senior member of Lazard's private capital advisory unit in Europe, has left the firm after more than a decade, according to a person familiar with the matter. 

 
SSG Capital Eclipses $1.5 Billion for Fifth Distressed-Debt Fund

Distressed-debt specialist SSG Capital Management is nearing a final close on its fifth flagship fund and has surpassed its $1.5 billion target, according to a person familiar with the matter. 

 
Calpers Narrows Its Search for a Private-Equity Consultant

The California Public Employees' Retirement System has narrowed the list down to a choice between incumbent Meketa Investment Group and Verus Advisory Inc. for the role of private-equity consultant. 

 
China Says Mortgate Rates Won't Fall Despite Lower Lending Benchmark

China's mortgage rates will be linked to a lower benchmark lending rate unveiled Tuesday but the mortgage rates will remain steady to curb property speculation, a central bank official said. 

 
McKinsey Dodges Lawsuit Targeting Its Bankruptcy Disclosures

A federal judge dismissed a racketeering lawsuit brought against McKinsey & Co. by turnaround industry veteran Jay Alix, who claimed the consulting firm profited by failing to disclose conflicts of interest in bankruptcy cases.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK INC -1.71% 418.29 Delayed Quote.6.48%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.73% 65.9356 Delayed Quote.-3.30%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:33aSPIRIT ENERGY : Remit Notification of Unplanned Outage
PU
07:17aTarget raises profit forecast as online sales power second-quarter beat
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:05aInfluencer Photographer Reveals Top 10 Spots for Instagram Photos in NYC
SE
07:01aSSE cuts tariffs for energy bills after regulator's order
RE
06:48aCENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA : Open Market Operations - 21 August 2019
PU
06:48aADNOC ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL : Awards Contracts for Wells and Drilling Materials with Mult...
PU
06:48aONS OFFICE FOR NATIONAL STATISTICS : Statement from the ONS on the reclassification of international migration statistics
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ZUR ROSE GROUP AG : ZUR ROSE : grows almost 30 per cent in the first half of 2019
2GRIEG SEAFOOD : GRIEG SEAFOOD : may sell its Isle of Skye fish farms
3HANG SENG : EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba postpones up to $15 billion Hong Kong listing amid protests: sources
4EUROSTOXX : Fiat-Renault deal hints lift European shares
5PANDORA AS : PANDORA : TRADING IN PANDORA A/S SHARES BY BOARD MEMBERS, EXECUTIVES AND ASSOCIATED PERSONS

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group