News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Fed Minutes to Show Committee Divide on Last Month's Rate Cut

The Federal Reserve releases the minutes of its July meeting Wednesday, shedding light on its decision to cut rates for the first time in more than a decade.

Slowing Buybacks Remove Pillar of Stock Market

U.S. corporations are repurchasing their own shares at the slowest pace in 18 months, a potential sign of more volatility as the buyback bonanza from the corporate tax overhaul wanes.

Mortgage Market Reopens to Risky Borrowers

More than a decade after the financial crisis, home buyers with low credit scores or high debt levels as well as those lacking traditional employment are finding it easier to obtain credit.

Banks Get Some Relief in Volcker-Rule Changes

Banks are on the verge of getting some relief from Volcker-rule limits on speculative trading, one of the industry's priorities in amending the regulations put in place after the financial crisis.

BlackRock Unit Gets Approval to Take Russia-Linked Firm's Stake in Cybersecurity Company

A national-security panel that oversees foreign investment in U.S. businesses approved the transfer of a stake in cybersecurity company Cofense from a Russia-linked private-equity firm to funds managed by BlackRock.

Lazard's Private Capital Unit Loses Senior Executive in London

Joanne Robinson, a senior member of Lazard's private capital advisory unit in Europe, has left the firm after more than a decade, according to a person familiar with the matter.

SSG Capital Eclipses $1.5 Billion for Fifth Distressed-Debt Fund

Distressed-debt specialist SSG Capital Management is nearing a final close on its fifth flagship fund and has surpassed its $1.5 billion target, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Calpers Narrows Its Search for a Private-Equity Consultant

The California Public Employees' Retirement System has narrowed the list down to a choice between incumbent Meketa Investment Group and Verus Advisory Inc. for the role of private-equity consultant.

China Says Mortgate Rates Won't Fall Despite Lower Lending Benchmark

China's mortgage rates will be linked to a lower benchmark lending rate unveiled Tuesday but the mortgage rates will remain steady to curb property speculation, a central bank official said.

McKinsey Dodges Lawsuit Targeting Its Bankruptcy Disclosures

A federal judge dismissed a racketeering lawsuit brought against McKinsey & Co. by turnaround industry veteran Jay Alix, who claimed the consulting firm profited by failing to disclose conflicts of interest in bankruptcy cases.