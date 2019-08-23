News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Kaplan: Risks From Global Growth, Trade Uncertainty Could Mean Rate Cut

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he supported the central bank's move to cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point last month-and is open to another reduction in the months ahead.

Central Bankers' Jackson Hole Retreat: A Cheat Sheet

Here is a rundown of attendees and what to expect during the annual economic gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyo., kicking off Thursday evening.

Intuit 4Q Loss Widens

The maker of financial management tools Turbo Tax, QuickBooks and Mint, reported a loss of $44 million, or 17 cents a share, compared with a loss of $38 million, or 15 cents a share, a year earlier.

Lynn Tilton to Face New York Court Fight With Investor

Turnaround executive Lynn Tilton is headed toward trial in New York this fall, after failing to block a long-running lawsuit from an early investor in her Zohar funds, investment vehicles meant to make loans to distressed companies.

Facebook's Libra Bets It Can Bank the Unbanked

Facebook has an ambitious goal for its proposed cryptocurrency, Libra: to bring financial services to the hundreds of millions of people world-wide who don't use banks or other traditional institutions. The cryptocurrency sector has for years tried to do the same and failed.

Bank of New York Mellon Loses Key ETF Customer to State Street

Bank of New York Mellon lost VanEck Associates as a client of its servicing business for exchange-traded funds to rival State Street.

Three Fed Officials Offer Diverging Views on Rate Cuts in TV Interviews

Three Fed officials offered diverging views on the path for monetary policy in television interviews, with two skeptical over the need for lower rates and a third open to a further cut by the central bank.

TPG Cuts Fundraising Target for Impact Fund Following McGlashan Departure

TPG has scaled back its ambitions for its latest profit-for-purpose fund after the abrupt departure of former managing partner William McGlashan Jr. earlier this year.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

Powell Faces Challenge Defining Doctrine Around When to Cut Rates

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's challenge in the weeks ahead is to articulate clearly why the central bank is likely to continue reducing rates absent obvious signs of economic deterioration.