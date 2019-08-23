News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Powell Says Fed Prepared to Provide Stimulus if a Slowdown Hits U.S. Economy

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank was prepared to provide more stimulus if a global economic slowdown, aggravated in recent weeks by geopolitical events and trade policy uncertainty, hurts the U.S. economy.

In TV Interviews, Two Fed Officials Split on Need for Rate Cuts

Two Fed officials offered contradictory views on the monetary-policy outlook in television interviews ahead of Friday's highly anticipated speech by central bank Chairman Jerome Powell.

UBS Faces Client Backlash Over Options Strategy

A complex investment strategy pitched as low-risk by stockbrokers at UBS has triggered a backlash from clients of its securities unit.

CMA Orders RBS and Santander to Fix PPI Breaches

The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority ordered Royal Bank of Scotland and Santander U.K. to fix payment protection insurance breaches after they failed to properly inform thousands of customers that they had the policy.

War Risk Insurance Premiums Soaring for Ships in Persian Gulf

The Norwegian Shipowners' Mutual War Risks Insurance Association said war risk premiums are up 10-fold this year after a spate of tanker attacks and seizures.

Japan Post Investigation Complicates Revenue Forecasting for Aflac CFO

An investigation into sales practices at one of Aflac's distribution partners in Japan is making it harder for the insurer's finance chief to forecast revenue.

Kaplan: Risks From Global Growth, Trade Uncertainty Could Mean Rate Cut

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he supported the central bank's move to cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point last month-and is open to another reduction in the months ahead.

Central Bankers' Jackson Hole Retreat: A Cheat Sheet

Here is a rundown of attendees and what to expect during the annual economic gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyo., kicking off Thursday evening.

Intuit 4Q Loss Widens

The maker of financial management tools Turbo Tax, QuickBooks and Mint, reported a loss of $44 million, or 17 cents a share, compared with a loss of $38 million, or 15 cents a share, a year earlier.