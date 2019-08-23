Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 11:16am EDT
Powell Says Fed Prepared to Provide Stimulus if a Slowdown Hits U.S. Economy

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank was prepared to provide more stimulus if a global economic slowdown, aggravated in recent weeks by geopolitical events and trade policy uncertainty, hurts the U.S. economy. 

 
In TV Interviews, Two Fed Officials Split on Need for Rate Cuts

Two Fed officials offered contradictory views on the monetary-policy outlook in television interviews ahead of Friday's highly anticipated speech by central bank Chairman Jerome Powell. 

 
UBS Faces Client Backlash Over Options Strategy

A complex investment strategy pitched as low-risk by stockbrokers at UBS has triggered a backlash from clients of its securities unit. 

 
CMA Orders RBS and Santander to Fix PPI Breaches

The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority ordered Royal Bank of Scotland and Santander U.K. to fix payment protection insurance breaches after they failed to properly inform thousands of customers that they had the policy. 

 
War Risk Insurance Premiums Soaring for Ships in Persian Gulf

The Norwegian Shipowners' Mutual War Risks Insurance Association said war risk premiums are up 10-fold this year after a spate of tanker attacks and seizures. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
Japan Post Investigation Complicates Revenue Forecasting for Aflac CFO

An investigation into sales practices at one of Aflac's distribution partners in Japan is making it harder for the insurer's finance chief to forecast revenue. 

 
Kaplan: Risks From Global Growth, Trade Uncertainty Could Mean Rate Cut

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he supported the central bank's move to cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point last month-and is open to another reduction in the months ahead. 

 
Central Bankers' Jackson Hole Retreat: A Cheat Sheet

Here is a rundown of attendees and what to expect during the annual economic gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyo., kicking off Thursday evening. 

 
Intuit 4Q Loss Widens

The maker of financial management tools Turbo Tax, QuickBooks and Mint, reported a loss of $44 million, or 17 cents a share, compared with a loss of $38 million, or 15 cents a share, a year earlier.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AFLAC -1.17% 49 Delayed Quote.8.67%
INTUIT 5.28% 290.55 Delayed Quote.40.06%
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO LTD -1.53% 966 End-of-day quote.-22.78%
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP 0.11% 183.7 Delayed Quote.-15.32%
UBS GROUP -0.67% 10.39 Delayed Quote.-14.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:28aUK OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION : Wellit UK Limited launches in Aberdeen
PU
11:27aQualcomm wins partial stay in antitrust ruling
RE
11:27aDAVID HENRY : Worldpay charges, disclosed in fine print, anger small U.S. merchants
RE
11:22aWall St drops 1% after Trump's China salvo
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:15aTrump asks who is bigger enemy, Fed Chair Powell or China's Xi?
RE
11:07aFor world's central banks, a call to hang together
RE
11:06aDollar falls as Fed's Powell leans dovish
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD : Shares in Peppa Pig owner rise past Hasbro offer
2SALESFORCE.COM : Salesforce Offers Upbeat Signal On Prospects for Tech Spending -- WSJ
3DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST : DHL stops deliveries for Amazon Fresh in Germany
4China strikes back at U.S. with new tariffs on $75 billion in goods
5CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC. : CADENCE DESIGN : Huawei says U.S. curbs to cut smartphone unit's revenue by ove..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group