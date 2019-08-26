Log in
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

08/26/2019 | 12:16am EDT
Central Bankers Worry About Trump's Tactics to Reorder Global Trade

The world's central bankers are increasingly worried that President Trump's tactics to reorder global trade are destabilizing economies in ways that they can't easily fix. 

 
China's Central Bank Unveils New Mortgage Loan Policy

China's central bank adjusted interest-rate mechanisms Sunday for the second time this month, this time focused on mortgage loans, in what it said was a bid to price them closer to market rates but also in ways that might avoid further inflating property prices. 

 
Deutsche Bank and UBS Explored European Banking Alliance

Deutsche Bank and UBS had talks as recently as mid-June to form an unusual alliance of investment-banking operations, according to people familiar with the discussions. 

 
Hedge Funds Wager China's HNA Will Look After Foreign Investors

Hedge funds have made quick profits on debt tied to HNA Group, even as the airlines-to-hotels conglomerate has scaled back internationally and fallen behind on other obligations. 

 
The Bond Market Is Wrong. Inflation Will Return, Someday.

To believe inflation will stay very low for a very long time requires believing both that central banks are running on empty and that governments won't offer fiscal help to counter a downturn. The first has a kernel of truth, but central bankers are not entirely out of gas. 

 
BOE's Carney Says Trade War Imperils Global Growth

Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney said in an interview at the annual central bankers symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyo., that global growth prospects are flagging due to a trade war pursued by Washington. 

 
Powell Issues Warning Over Trade, Signals More Rate Cuts Are Possible

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell gave his most forceful warning yet about the risks to the U.S. economy from escalating trade tensions and the limits to the central bank's ability to cushion any fallout. 

 
UBS Clients Lost Millions on Options Sold as Low Risk

A complex investment strategy pitched as low-risk by stockbrokers at UBS has triggered a backlash from clients of its securities unit. 

 
CMA Orders RBS and Santander to Fix PPI Breaches

The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority ordered Royal Bank of Scotland and Santander U.K. to fix payment protection insurance breaches after they failed to properly inform thousands of customers that they had the policy. 

 
War Risk Insurance Premiums Soaring for Ships in Persian Gulf

The Norwegian Shipowners' Mutual War Risks Insurance Association said war risk premiums are up 10-fold this year after a spate of tanker attacks and seizures.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -1.73% 6.359 Delayed Quote.-8.73%
KERNEL HOLDING SA -1.12% 44 End-of-day quote.-10.11%
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP -0.30% 182.95 Delayed Quote.-15.57%
UBS GROUP -0.91% 10.345 Delayed Quote.-14.67%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:49aOil drops as recession risks mount with trade war tariffs
RE
01:47aIn calls and emails, Argentine executives seek jobs abroad to escape crisis
RE
01:32aYuan slumps to 11-year low as investors flee trade war risk
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12:33aJAB Holdings looks to raise up to $8 billion for more consumer deals - FT
RE
12:28aJapan denies it gave away too much in trade talks with U.S
RE
12:27aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Drop as fresh tariffs stoke equity sell-off
RE
12:19aJapan denies it gave away too much in trade talks with U.S.
RE
12:18aChina's yuan slumps to 11-year low, stocks fall as U.S. trade war escalates
RE
