News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

08/26/2019 | 07:16am EDT
Hong Kong's Dollar Peg: How It Works and Why It's In Question

Hong Kong's standing as a financial center rests partly on its decadeslong currency peg to the U.S. dollar. But street protests, trade tensions and a looming recession have pressured the Hong Kong dollar, and some investors are preparing for a rupture. 

 
Central Bankers Worry About Trump's Tactics to Reorder Global Trade

The world's central bankers are increasingly worried that President Trump's tactics to reorder global trade are destabilizing economies in ways that they can't easily fix. 

 
China's Central Bank Unveils New Mortgage Loan Policy

China's central bank adjusted interest-rate mechanisms Sunday for the second time this month, this time focused on mortgage loans, in what it said was a bid to price them closer to market rates but also in ways that might avoid further inflating property prices. 

 
Deutsche Bank and UBS Explored European Banking Alliance

Deutsche Bank and UBS had talks as recently as mid-June to form an unusual alliance of investment-banking operations, according to people familiar with the discussions. 

 
Hedge Funds Wager China's HNA Will Look After Foreign Investors

Hedge funds have made quick profits on debt tied to HNA Group, even as the airlines-to-hotels conglomerate has scaled back internationally and fallen behind on other obligations. 

 
The Bond Market Is Wrong. Inflation Will Return, Someday.

To believe inflation will stay very low for a very long time requires believing both that central banks are running on empty and that governments won't offer fiscal help to counter a downturn. The first has a kernel of truth, but central bankers are not entirely out of gas. 

 
BOE's Carney Says Trade War Imperils Global Growth

Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney said in an interview at the annual central bankers symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyo., that global growth prospects are flagging due to a trade war pursued by Washington. 

 
Powell Issues Warning Over Trade, Signals More Rate Cuts Are Possible

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell gave his most forceful warning yet about the risks to the U.S. economy from escalating trade tensions and the limits to the central bank's ability to cushion any fallout. 

 
UBS Clients Lost Millions on Options Sold as Low Risk

A complex investment strategy pitched as low-risk by stockbrokers at UBS has triggered a backlash from clients of its securities unit. 

 
CMA Orders RBS and Santander to Fix PPI Breaches

The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority ordered Royal Bank of Scotland and Santander U.K. to fix payment protection insurance breaches after they failed to properly inform thousands of customers that they had the policy.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG 0.27% 6.379 Delayed Quote.-8.73%
KERNEL HOLDING SA -1.12% 44 End-of-day quote.-10.11%
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP -0.30% 182.95 Delayed Quote.-15.57%
UBS GROUP 0.15% 10.345 Delayed Quote.-15.45%
