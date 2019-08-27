News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

China's Central Bank Urges Lenders to Use New Benchmark Rates

The People's Bank of China has urged the country's lenders to start using its new benchmark rates to price new loans in order to push down borrowing costs.

Treasury Yields Rebound on Trump's China Comments

U.S. government-bond yields whipsawed, dropping early in the session before recovering after comments by President Trump about a possible easing in trade tensions with China.

Hong Kong's Dollar Peg: How It Works and Why It's In Question

Hong Kong's standing as a financial center rests partly on its decadeslong currency peg to the U.S. dollar. But street protests, trade tensions and a looming recession have pressured the Hong Kong dollar, and some investors are preparing for a rupture.

Central Bankers Worry About Trump's Tactics to Reorder Global Trade

The world's central bankers are increasingly worried that President Trump's tactics to reorder global trade are destabilizing economies in ways that they can't easily fix.

China's Central Bank Unveils New Mortgage Loan Policy

China's central bank adjusted interest-rate mechanisms Sunday for the second time this month, this time focused on mortgage loans, in what it said was a bid to price them closer to market rates but also in ways that might avoid further inflating property prices.

Deutsche Bank and UBS Explored European Banking Alliance

Deutsche Bank and UBS had talks as recently as mid-June to form an unusual alliance of investment-banking operations, according to people familiar with the discussions.

Hedge Funds Wager China's HNA Will Look After Foreign Investors

Hedge funds have made quick profits on debt tied to HNA Group, even as the airlines-to-hotels conglomerate has scaled back internationally and fallen behind on other obligations.

The Bond Market Is Wrong. Inflation Will Return, Someday.

To believe inflation will stay very low for a very long time requires believing both that central banks are running on empty and that governments won't offer fiscal help to counter a downturn. The first has a kernel of truth, but central bankers are not entirely out of gas.

BOE's Carney Says Trade War Imperils Global Growth

Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney said in an interview at the annual central bankers symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyo., that global growth prospects are flagging due to a trade war pursued by Washington.