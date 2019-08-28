News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Log in
08/28/2019 | 12:16am EDT
Liechtenstein Royal Bank Buys Indian Venture Capital Firm From Soros Fund

The private bank of Liechtenstein's royal family has bought an Indian venture-capital firm with about $100 million in assets from one of George Soros's funds to increase its investments in emerging markets companies serving people who earn just a few dollars a day. 

 
Deutsche Says It Has Trump-Related Tax Returns Sought by Congress

Deutsche Bank has copies of tax returns sought under a congressional subpoena for the president and his family's financial information, the bank told a federal appeals court on Tuesday. 

 
Cboe Was a Winner From Recent Market Turmoil

Investors have turned to products from Cboe Global Markets to bet on volatility as markets have grown rockier. Shares of the exchange operator, which is known for Wall Street's "fear gauge," have rallied 23% this year, outpacing its peers. 

 
A Primer on the Future of Fannie, Freddie

The Trump administration is close to releasing a blueprint for overhauling Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. To help readers know what to expect, we answer some basic questions about the two housing-finance companies. 

 
This Little Black Box Does Heavy Lifting for Wall Street

Stock trading is under pressure on Wall Street. Some banks are turning to outside partners to help them trade faster. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
China's Central Bank Urges Lenders to Use New Benchmark Rates

The People's Bank of China has urged the country's lenders to start using its new benchmark rates to price new loans in order to push down borrowing costs. 

 
Treasury Yields Rebound on Trump's China Comments

U.S. government-bond yields whipsawed, dropping early in the session before recovering after comments by President Trump about a possible easing in trade tensions with China. 

 
Hong Kong's Dollar Peg: How It Works and Why It's In Question

Hong Kong's standing as a financial center rests partly on its decadeslong currency peg to the U.S. dollar. But street protests, trade tensions and a looming recession have pressured the Hong Kong dollar, and some investors are preparing for a rupture. 

 
Central Bankers Worry About Trump's Tactics to Reorder Global Trade

The world's central bankers are increasingly worried that President Trump's tactics to reorder global trade are destabilizing economies in ways that they can't easily fix.

BANK OF CHINA LTD 1.42% 3.57 End-of-day quote.-2.49%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 1.45% 6.425 Delayed Quote.-7.78%
