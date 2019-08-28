Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 11:16am EDT
Swiss Regulator Promises Scrutiny of Blockchain Companies

The guidance released Monday by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority steered blockchain businesses toward compliance with Switzerland's existing anti-money laundering and terrorist financing regulatory regimes. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
Liechtenstein Royal Bank Buys Indian Venture Capital Firm From Soros Fund

The private bank of Liechtenstein's royal family has bought an Indian venture-capital firm with about $100 million in assets from one of George Soros's funds to increase its investments in emerging markets companies serving people who earn just a few dollars a day. 

 
Deutsche Says It Has Trump-Related Tax Returns Sought by Congress

Deutsche Bank has copies of tax returns sought under a congressional subpoena for the president and his family's financial information, the bank told a federal appeals court on Tuesday. 

 
Cboe Was a Winner From Recent Market Turmoil

Investors have turned to products from Cboe Global Markets to bet on volatility as markets have grown rockier. Shares of the exchange operator, which is known for Wall Street's "fear gauge," have rallied 23% this year, outpacing its peers. 

 
A Primer on the Future of Fannie, Freddie

The Trump administration is close to releasing a blueprint for overhauling Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. To help readers know what to expect, we answer some basic questions about the two housing-finance companies. 

 
This Little Black Box Does Heavy Lifting for Wall Street

Stock trading is under pressure on Wall Street. Some banks are turning to outside partners to help them trade faster. 

 
China's Central Bank Urges Lenders to Use New Benchmark Rates

The People's Bank of China has urged the country's lenders to start using its new benchmark rates to price new loans in order to push down borrowing costs. 

 
Treasury Yields Rebound on Trump's China Comments

U.S. government-bond yields whipsawed, dropping early in the session before recovering after comments by President Trump about a possible easing in trade tensions with China. 

 
Hong Kong's Dollar Peg: How It Works and Why It's In Question

Hong Kong's standing as a financial center rests partly on its decadeslong currency peg to the U.S. dollar. But street protests, trade tensions and a looming recession have pressured the Hong Kong dollar, and some investors are preparing for a rupture.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LTD -0.84% 3.54 End-of-day quote.-2.49%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 0.51% 6.458 Delayed Quote.-7.78%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:44aArgentine peso falls again, central bank sells $170 million
RE
11:41aGEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY : Pre-College Programs Strive to Make Higher Education Accessible to All
PU
11:40aTRUMP ADVISER BOLTON TELLS UKRAINE : Beware Chinese influence
RE
11:38aU.S. trade agency affirms Trump's tariff hike on Chinese goods
RE
11:38aOver 200 U.S. companies urge Trump to cancel proposed higher tariffs
RE
11:36aBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Miami Area Employment – July 2019
PU
11:36aTiffany profit tops Street estimates, sales fall on tourist spending drop
RE
11:32aEXPLAINER : U.S. dollar intervention: What would it take?
RE
11:23aGoldman-backed CityFibre bids for TalkTalk's FibreNation - Sky News
RE
11:21aSweden's EQT Partners could launch 1 billion euro IPO next week - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PRADA S.P.A. : PRADA S P A : Costco limits shoppers in first China store after opening-day fiasco
2DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Jeffrey Epstein's Road Through Wall Street a Bumpy One
3FTSE 100 : Brexit-sensitive stocks sink as no-deal EU exit worries grow
4GOLD : Fake-branded bars slip dirty gold into world markets
5Invent Medic launches Efemia Bladder Support in the UK with the distributor Advanced Global Health

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group