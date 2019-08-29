News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Unconventional Mortgages Attract Warning From Regulator

A type of unconventional mortgage that focuses on a borrower's assets to vet repayment ability has drawn a warning from regulators for banks to maintain tight underwriting standards.

Boaz Weinstein Spars With BlackRock and Neuberger

Boaz Weinstein's New York hedge fund Saba Capital is embroiled in separate fights with BlackRock and Neuberger as well as a major law firm over the obscure mechanics of closed-end fund boards.

Swedbank, Facing Money-Laundering Probe, Hires New CEO

Swedbank AB hired banking and financial industry veteran Jens Henriksson as chief executive to rebuild trust in the company following a money-laundering scandal that led to the ouster of its previous CEO in March.

Fed's Daly Biased Toward Rate Policy That Promotes Job Growth

San Francisco Fed leader Mary Daly said there are risks to keeping monetary policy on overly easy settings, but she gave few hints she was ready to advocate for a rate increase.

Treasury's Financial Crimes Unit Opens Foreign Investigations Office

The U.S. Treasury Department's financial crimes unit has created a division that will be responsible for identifying foreign money-laundering threats.

Transcript: WSJ Interview With Reserve Bank of New Zealand Gov. Adrian Orr

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Gov. Adrian Orr talked about global economic developments, monetary policy tactics and trade policy uncertainty in a WSJ interview Friday at the Jackson Hole conference in Wyoming.

Swiss Regulator Promises Scrutiny of Blockchain Companies

The guidance released Monday by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority steered blockchain businesses toward compliance with Switzerland's existing anti-money laundering and terrorist financing regulatory regimes.

Fed's Barkin Not Convinced Low Inflation Calls for Rate Cut

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Tom Barkin said he isn't convinced low inflation calls for reducing interest rates but added that he is closely watching threats to economic growth.

A Crypto Miner Cuts Costs and Rides Bitcoin's Price Rise

Hut 8 Mining, a Canadian firm that deals in bitcoin, has returned to profitability, offering a unique look at the impact of the recent rally in the cryptocurrency.

Liechtenstein Royal Bank Buys Indian Venture Capital Firm From Soros Fund

The private bank of Liechtenstein's royal family has bought an Indian venture-capital firm with about $100 million in assets from one of George Soros's funds to increase its investments in emerging markets companies serving people who earn just a few dollars a day.