News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

08/30/2019 | 04:16pm EDT
SEC Awards $1.8 Million to Whistleblower Reporting Alleged Overseas Misconduct

The award is the latest given to a tipster who provided information on alleged misconduct committed abroad. 

 
China Watchdog Finds Malpractices at Small Banks

China's banking regulator says it has found a slew of malpractices and irregularities during on-site checkups of small, regional lenders, as concerns rise about the deteriorating condition of such banks. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services. Exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires throughout the day. 

 
A Tokyo Listing for Aramco Highlights Japan's Less-Stringent Disclosure Rules

A Tokyo listing by Saudi Arabia's Aramco would boost Japan's effort to re-establish itself as a global financial center, but it could also highlight areas in which the country has laxer disclosure standards. 

 
UBS Nabs Top Ex-Credit Suisse Banker

UBS has hired Iqbal Khan, the former wealth-management head of Swiss rival Credit Suisse, as part of a broad reshuffle that creates a fresh lineup of potential internal successors to Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti. 

 
LendingTree Subsidiary Will Liquidate in Chapter 7

A LendingTree mortgage-lending subsidiary has converted its bankruptcy case from a chapter 11 to chapter 7, a move that comes after a trust targeting Wall Street lenders for shoddy mortgage practices was pushing for the dormant company to be liquidated. 

 
TD Bank Group's Profit Lifted by U.S. Retail Operations

Toronto-Dominion Bank Group joined its largest Canadian rival in slowing spending during its fiscal third quarter amid macroeconomic uncertainty and falling interest rates, which pressured margins. 

 
Treasury Proposes Guidance Clarifying Tax Consequences of Libor Transition

The Treasury issued proposed guidance Wednesday clarifying the tax consequences of eliminating the London interbank offered rate, a move that could help ease the transition to a new reference rate. 

 
Comerica Can't Fight the Fed

Comerica is among the U.S. banks most sensitive to lower interest rates, which means its shares probably have further to fall. 

 
Unconventional Mortgages Attract Warning From Regulator

A type of unconventional mortgage that focuses on a borrower's assets to vet repayment ability has drawn a warning from regulators for banks to maintain tight underwriting standards.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 1.54% 11.565 Delayed Quote.3.80%
GCI LIBERTY INC 0.53% 62.24 Delayed Quote.50.41%
LENDINGTREE INC 2.37% 310.09 Delayed Quote.37.96%
UBS GROUP 0.29% 10.45 Delayed Quote.-15.86%
