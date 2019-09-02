News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Venture-Capital Stalwart Fights Crypto Crackdown

Andreessen Horowitz, a venture-capital firm known for early investments in companies including Facebook, is putting up a fight against Washington's cryptocurrency crackdown.

Silver Point-Backed Investment Vehicle Agrees to Probe Studio City IPO

Bowing to bondholder pressure, a Silver Point Capital LP-backed investment vehicle has agreed to conduct an independent investigation into the 2018 initial public offering for the Studio City resort and casino in Macau.

RAIT Financial Trust Files for Bankruptcy

The Philadelphia-based real-estate investment trust has filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy and said it plans to sell its assets to a buyer affiliated with Fortress Investment Group for $174.4 million.

SEC Awards $1.8 Million to Whistleblower Reporting Alleged Overseas Misconduct

The award is the latest given to a tipster who provided information on alleged misconduct committed abroad.

China Watchdog Finds Malpractices at Small Banks

China's banking regulator says it has found a slew of malpractices and irregularities during on-site checkups of small, regional lenders, as concerns rise about the deteriorating condition of such banks.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services. Exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires throughout the day.

A Tokyo Listing for Aramco Highlights Japan's Less-Stringent Disclosure Rules

A Tokyo listing by Saudi Arabia's Aramco would boost Japan's effort to re-establish itself as a global financial center, but it could also highlight areas in which the country has laxer disclosure standards.

UBS Nabs Top Ex-Credit Suisse Banker

UBS has hired Iqbal Khan, the former wealth-management head of Swiss rival Credit Suisse, as part of a broad reshuffle that creates a fresh lineup of potential internal successors to Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti.

LendingTree Subsidiary Will Liquidate in Chapter 7

A LendingTree mortgage-lending subsidiary has converted its bankruptcy case from a chapter 11 to chapter 7, a move that comes after a trust targeting Wall Street lenders for shoddy mortgage practices was pushing for the dormant company to be liquidated.

TD Bank Group's Profit Lifted by U.S. Retail Operations

Toronto-Dominion Bank Group joined its largest Canadian rival in slowing spending during its fiscal third quarter amid macroeconomic uncertainty and falling interest rates, which pressured margins.