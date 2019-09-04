News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Fed's Rosengren: Economy Doing Fine Despite Risks to Outlook

Boston Fed leader Eric Rosengren said the U.S. economy seems in a good-enough place to avoid the need for rate cuts, in comments that shrugged off bond-market pricing levels that suggest a downturn is looming.

New York Fed Lays Out Projections for Future of Fed Holdings

The Federal Reserve's balance sheet, which has recently stopped shrinking, may once again start growing later this year, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said.

Dorian Is Exposing an Insurance Gap in the Bahamas

The vast majority of damage caused by Hurricane Dorian to the Bahamas and other Caribbean countries is unlikely to be covered by insurance, which could slow recovery in the region.

Goldman's Coder-in-Chief Ditches Wall Street for California Sunshine

Martin Chavez is retiring from Goldman Sachs, where he was the face of a new breed of engineers ruling Wall Street and one of its most senior openly gay executives.

Bank Stocks Fall on Global Growth Worries

The sector slumped Tuesday amid concerns over the outlook for the global economy.

Bank of Canada Expected to Stand Pat This Week

Market watchers predict the Bank of Canada will keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged Wednesday and hint it is ready to lower it to offset the fallout from escalating global trade tensions and slowing world economic growth.

Credit Unions Go On Bank Buying Spree

Credit unions are buying small banks in record numbers, a trend that is prompting pushback from the banking industry.

Freeman Spogli Raises $1.85 Billion for Its Largest Fund Yet

Midmarket firm Freeman Spogli plans to invest FS Equity Partners VIII in consumer and distribution companies across North America.

Australia's RBA Stands Pat But Leaves Door Ajar to Cut Further

The Reserve Bank of Australia left its official cash rate steady at a record low of 1% but left the door open to cut interest rates further in coming months if the job market weakens and global shocks threaten growth.

Tesco Bank Sells Mortgage Portfolio to Lloyds for Around GBP3.8 Billion

U.K. supermarket Tesco said its banking business has agreed to sell its mortgage portfolio to Lloyds for around GBP3.8 billion.