News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

09/04/2019 | 11:16am EDT
Bank of Canada Holds Key Interest Rate Steady, Warns on Trade

The Bank of Canada left its key interest rate unchanged at 1.75% as it warned that global trade conflicts are taking a toll on the Canadian economy and domestic growth is expected to slow. 

 
Fed's Williams: Will 'Act as Appropriate' to Keep Expansion Moving Forward

New York Fed leader John Williams said the U.S. central bank will do what it takes to keep the economy moving forward, at a time of rising risk and continuing challenges to get inflation back up to desired levels. 

 
How U.S. Banks Took Over the World

A decade after fueling a crisis that nearly brought down the global financial system, America's banks are ruling it, earning the majority of global investment-banking fees, merger fees and stock commissions last year. 

 
UBS Raises $225 Million for Sustainable Fund

UBS Group said that it has raised $225 million from private clients for an impact investing fund managed by private equity giant KKR. 

 
JPMorgan to Add China to Bond Indexes

JPMorgan Chase plans to add Chinese government debt to its widely followed indexes, marking the latest stamp of foreign approval for the country's assets and one that is likely to draw yet more money from abroad. 

 
RBS Books Unexpected Charge on Surge in PPI Claims

Royal Bank of Scotland said it will book an unexpected charge of GBP600-GBP900 million in its third-quarter accounts because of a spike in missold PPI claims in August. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
New York Fed Lays Out Projections for Future of Fed Holdings

The Federal Reserve's balance sheet, which has recently stopped shrinking, may once again start growing later this year, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said. 

 
Dorian Is Exposing an Insurance Gap in the Bahamas

The vast majority of damage caused by Hurricane Dorian to the Bahamas and other Caribbean countries is unlikely to be covered by insurance, which could slow recovery in the region. 

 
Goldman's Coder-in-Chief Ditches Wall Street for California Sunshine

Martin Chavez is retiring from Goldman Sachs, where he was the face of a new breed of engineers ruling Wall Street and one of its most senior openly gay executives.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC 1.19% 201.265 Delayed Quote.19.11%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY 1.05% 109.71 Delayed Quote.11.21%
KKR & CO INC 0.99% 25.495 Delayed Quote.28.73%
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP -0.05% 183.9 Delayed Quote.-15.11%
UBS GROUP 0.15% 10.32 Delayed Quote.-15.77%
