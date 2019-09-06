Log in
News : Economy & Forex
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

09/06/2019 | 12:16am EDT
Danske Bank Lures Commerzbank CFO to Deal With Higher Costs, Regulatory Probes

Stephan Engels is expected to join the Danish bank in April. At Danske, he will have to deal with the aftermath of a money-laundering scandal. 

 
Leading Investment Banks Post Worst Revenue in 13 Years

Revenue at the world's largest investment banks hit a 13-year low in the first six months of the year and headcount continued to fall across an industry that faces a number of challenges, including new technology, regulations and the consequences of geopolitical tensions. 

 
Fed Lines Up Another Quarter-Point Rate Cut

Federal Reserve officials are gearing up to reduce interest rates at their next policy meeting in two weeks, most likely by a quarter-percentage point. 

 
Fed's Quarles Floats New Tool to Combat Credit Crunches

The Federal Reserve is thinking about activating a dormant tool to combat credit crunches in a downturn as part of a broader overhaul. 

 
Prudential to Pay $2.35 Billion for Online Startup

Prudential Financial's $2.35 billion agreement to buy the startup Assurance IQ is part of an effort to reach middle-class customers who shop online. 

 
Goldman Sachs's Partnership Is Shrinking

At least a dozen Goldman partners are negotiating their exits from the firm, and the departures are likely to be announced in coming weeks. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
Bank of Canada Official Says No Rate Cut Needed Now

Canada doesn't require an immediate interest-rate cut, a senior Bank of Canada official said. 

 
CYBG Shares Plunge on Fresh PPI Hit

Shares of CYBG , the bank holding company for Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank and Virgin Money UK, plunged nearly 20% after it increased its provisions for legacy PPI costs by between GBP300-GBP450 million. 

 
Nordea Names New CEO

Nordea Bank appointed Frank Vang-Jensen as its new chief executive with immediate effect. Vang-Jensen is currently head of personal banking.

COMMERZBANK AG 3.92% 5.463 Delayed Quote.-5.53%
CYBG -21.19% 110.3 Delayed Quote.-39.29%
DANSKE BANK A/S 5.25% 90.56 Delayed Quote.-32.97%
MBANK SA -1.93% 315.8 End-of-day quote.-23.90%
NORDEA BANK ABP 6.37% 64.5 Delayed Quote.-19.91%
PRUDENTIAL PLC 1.57% 1422.5 Delayed Quote.1.50%
SAMPO 2.23% 36.74 Delayed Quote.-7.21%
06:42aSTATISTICS ESTONIA : Job vacancies and labour turnover, 2nd quarter 2019
PU
06:42aSTATISTICS ESTONIA : Consumer price index, August 2019
PU
06:17aYuan flat but set for first weekly gain in three on trade talk hopes
RE
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
06:11aBOJ's Kuroda says deepening negative rates is among options - Nikkei
RE
06:10aIndonesia's forex reserves rise $500 million in August - central bank
RE
06:09aTrudeau's oil pipeline tarnishes his climate credentials ahead of Canadian election
RE
06:05aInside drugmakers' strategy to boost cancer medicines with 'Lazarus effect'
RE
05:57aFitch downgrades Hong Kong as city braces for more protests
RE
