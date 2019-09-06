Log in
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

09/06/2019 | 04:16pm EDT
Banks Want Reassurance on Payday-Type Loans

Some lenders want to get back into the business of offering short-term, small-dollar loans to cash-strapped customers but are wary of running afoul of regulators. 

 
Low Rates Spark Rally in S&P and Moody's Shares

Debt-rating agencies' business and shares are thriving as low interest rates have fueled a bonanza of corporate-bond issuance. 

 
U.S. Junk Bonds With Negative Yields? Yes, Kind of

Some investors are buying lower-rated corporate bonds that could lose them money even if their prices don't decline. It is a sign of the hunt for yield in a low-interest-rate environment and their aversion to the very riskiest forms of debt. 

 
Russia Central Bank Lowers Key Interest Rate

Facing a sluggish economy at home and easier monetary policy abroad, the Bank of Russia cut rates for the third time this year. 

 
When New Investor-Protection Rules Come Up Short, States Step In

A Nevada investor's recent victory against her former Wells Fargo broker highlights the efforts by some states to enact tougher investor protections. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services. 

 
Danske Bank Lures Commerzbank CFO to Deal With Higher Costs, Regulatory Probes

Stephan Engels is expected to join the Danish bank in April. At Danske, he will have to deal with the aftermath of a money-laundering scandal. 

 
Leading Investment Banks Post Worst Revenue in 13 Years

Revenue at the world's largest investment banks hit a 13-year low in the first six months of the year and headcount continued to fall across an industry that faces a number of challenges, including new technology, regulations and the consequences of geopolitical tensions. 

 
Fed Lines Up Another Quarter-Point Rate Cut

Federal Reserve officials are gearing up to reduce interest rates at their next policy meeting in two weeks, most likely by a quarter-percentage point. 

 
Fed's Quarles Floats New Tool to Combat Credit Crunches

The Federal Reserve is thinking about activating a dormant tool to combat credit crunches in a downturn as part of a broader overhaul.

COMMERZBANK AG 0.49% 5.49 Delayed Quote.-5.53%
DANSKE BANK A/S 0.73% 91.22 Delayed Quote.-29.74%
MBANK SA 0.70% 318 End-of-day quote.-23.37%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.55% 65.7343 Delayed Quote.-4.35%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY -0.99% 47.15 Delayed Quote.3.34%
05:01pCommunications Services Down as States Probe Facebook, Google -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:00pTech Flat as Traders Hedge Growth Bets -- Tech Roundup
DJ
04:58pFinancials Flat as Monetary Stimulus Anticipated -- Financials Roundup
DJ
04:56pConsumer Cos Up as Jobs Data Quell Recession Fears -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
04:54pHealth Care Up on Reports of Possible Opioid Litigation Settlements -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
04:53pTight U.S. labour market shrinks gender and race gaps to record lows
RE
04:42pBOND REPORT : 10-year Treasury Yield Logs Biggest Weekly Rise In Around Two Months
DJ
04:37pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : to Hold an Open Commission Meeting on September 16
PU
04:35pThe S&P 500 inches higher; Treasury yields dip after Powell remarks, jobs report
RE
04:28pThe S&P 500 inches higher; Treasury yields dip after Powell remarks, jobs report
RE
