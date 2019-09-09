Log in
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

09/09/2019
How Fannie and Freddie Have Changed Since the Crisis

The two mortgage giants have quietly transformed in the decade since they were seized by the U.S. government during the depths of the financial crisis. 

 
How One Family Fell Into-and Dug Out of-an Insurance Scandal

What happened to 71-year-old Yaeko Nawata and tens of thousands of other Japan Post policyholders has now ballooned into the biggest scandal since the company's partial privatization a decade ago. 

 
Negative Bond Yields Bring Positive Returns

U.S. investors are entering into complex strategies that generate a positive return even from negative-yielding debt. Currency hedges are a key driver. 

 
Investors Notch Victory Over Fannie, Freddie Profits

Investors in Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac notched a win in their yearslong challenge to the U.S. sweep of nearly all of the mortgage-finance giants' profits. 

 
Banks Want Reassurance on Payday-Type Loans

Some lenders want to get back into the business of offering short-term, small-dollar loans to cash-strapped customers but are wary of running afoul of regulators. 

 
Low Rates Spark Rally in S&P and Moody's Shares

Debt-rating agencies' business and shares are thriving as low interest rates have fueled a bonanza of corporate-bond issuance. 

 
U.S. Junk Bonds With Negative Yields? Yes, Kind of

Some investors are buying lower-rated corporate bonds that could lose them money even if their prices don't decline. It is a sign of the hunt for yield in a low-interest-rate environment and their aversion to the very riskiest forms of debt. 

 
Russia Central Bank Lowers Key Interest Rate

Facing a sluggish economy at home and easier monetary policy abroad, the Bank of Russia cut rates for the third time this year. 

 
When New Investor-Protection Rules Come Up Short, States Step In

A Nevada investor's recent victory against her former Wells Fargo broker highlights the efforts by some states to enact tougher investor protections. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO LTD 0.42% 966 End-of-day quote.-22.78%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.14% 65.664 Delayed Quote.-5.00%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY -0.99% 47.15 Delayed Quote.2.32%
01:18aTopsports International Starts Gauging Interest for $1 Billion Hong Kong IPO
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:06aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most inch higher as bleak data spurs stimulus hopes
RE
01:03aChina September rate cut bets still intact despite no MLF rollover
RE
12:52aWORLD BANK : ASEAN Policy Makers Commit to Accelerating Human Capital Development
PU
12:42aVIETNAM AND RUSSIA STRENGTHEN COOPERATION IN THE FIELD OF CONSTRUCTION (9/9/19 11 : 29 am)
PU
12:32aDA-CMTF BULLETIN NO. 5 : On vigorously enforcing “1-7-10 Protocol” to manage, contain, and control suspected swine disease; result of confirmatory test
PU
12:30aOil rises as Saudi Arabia signals OPEC cuts to continue under new energy minister
RE
