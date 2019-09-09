News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

How Fannie and Freddie Have Changed Since the Crisis

The two mortgage giants have quietly transformed in the decade since they were seized by the U.S. government during the depths of the financial crisis.

How One Family Fell Into-and Dug Out of-an Insurance Scandal

What happened to 71-year-old Yaeko Nawata and tens of thousands of other Japan Post policyholders has now ballooned into the biggest scandal since the company's partial privatization a decade ago.

Negative Bond Yields Bring Positive Returns

U.S. investors are entering into complex strategies that generate a positive return even from negative-yielding debt. Currency hedges are a key driver.

Investors Notch Victory Over Fannie, Freddie Profits

Investors in Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac notched a win in their yearslong challenge to the U.S. sweep of nearly all of the mortgage-finance giants' profits.

Banks Want Reassurance on Payday-Type Loans

Some lenders want to get back into the business of offering short-term, small-dollar loans to cash-strapped customers but are wary of running afoul of regulators.

Low Rates Spark Rally in S&P and Moody's Shares

Debt-rating agencies' business and shares are thriving as low interest rates have fueled a bonanza of corporate-bond issuance.

U.S. Junk Bonds With Negative Yields? Yes, Kind of

Some investors are buying lower-rated corporate bonds that could lose them money even if their prices don't decline. It is a sign of the hunt for yield in a low-interest-rate environment and their aversion to the very riskiest forms of debt.

Russia Central Bank Lowers Key Interest Rate

Facing a sluggish economy at home and easier monetary policy abroad, the Bank of Russia cut rates for the third time this year.

When New Investor-Protection Rules Come Up Short, States Step In

A Nevada investor's recent victory against her former Wells Fargo broker highlights the efforts by some states to enact tougher investor protections.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.