Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 07:16am EDT
Lloyds Halts Buybacks After Spike in PPI Claims

Lloyds Banking Group has suspended its share buyback program following a spike in information requests over missold PPI. 

 
How Fannie and Freddie Have Changed Since the Crisis

The two mortgage giants have quietly transformed in the decade since they were seized by the U.S. government during the depths of the financial crisis. 

 
How One Family Fell Into-and Dug Out of-an Insurance Scandal

What happened to 71-year-old Yaeko Nawata and tens of thousands of other Japan Post policyholders has now ballooned into the biggest scandal since the company's partial privatization a decade ago. 

 
Investors Notch Victory Over Fannie, Freddie Profits

Investors in Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac notched a win in their yearslong challenge to the U.S. sweep of nearly all of the mortgage-finance giants' profits. 

 
Banks Want Reassurance on Payday-Type Loans

Some lenders want to get back into the business of offering short-term, small-dollar loans to cash-strapped customers but are wary of running afoul of regulators. 

 
Low Rates Spark Rally in S&P and Moody's Shares

Debt-rating agencies' business and shares are thriving as low interest rates have fueled a bonanza of corporate-bond issuance. 

 
U.S. Junk Bonds With Negative Yields? Yes, Kind of

Some investors are buying lower-rated corporate bonds that could lose them money even if their prices don't decline. It is a sign of the hunt for yield in a low-interest-rate environment and their aversion to the very riskiest forms of debt. 

 
Russia Central Bank Lowers Key Interest Rate

Facing a sluggish economy at home and easier monetary policy abroad, the Bank of Russia cut rates for the third time this year. 

 
When New Investor-Protection Rules Come Up Short, States Step In

A Nevada investor's recent victory against her former Wells Fargo broker highlights the efforts by some states to enact tougher investor protections. 

 
Danske Bank Lures Commerzbank CFO to Deal With Higher Costs, Regulatory Probes

Stephan Engels is expected to join the Danish bank in April. At Danske, he will have to deal with the aftermath of a money-laundering scandal.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK AG 1.68% 5.585 Delayed Quote.-5.07%
DANSKE BANK A/S 4.60% 95.44 Delayed Quote.-29.23%
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO LTD 0.42% 966 End-of-day quote.-22.78%
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP -0.21% 49.885 Delayed Quote.-3.49%
MBANK SA -2.33% 310.6 End-of-day quote.-25.16%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.58% 65.3928 Delayed Quote.-5.00%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY -0.99% 47.15 Delayed Quote.2.32%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:25aFutures edge higher on hopes of monetary stimulus
RE
07:18aSaudi Arabia's ACWA Power to focus more on renewable energy projects - CEO
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:15aKenya's Equity Group in talks to buy controlling stake in DRC bank
RE
07:12aChina caps insurers' investments in their shareholders
RE
07:09aSouth Africa's state defence firm Denel names new finance chief
RE
07:07aTrade war, global economic uncertainty cloud oil outlook at Asia conference
RE
07:07aOECD ORGANISATION FOR ECONOMIC OPERATION AND : More efforts needed to boost trust in business and finance
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : and Smart set their sights on bringing Industry 4.0 to Southeast Asia following 5G &ls..
2AIR FRANCE-KLM : AIR FRANCE KLM : AUGUST 2019 TRAFFIC
3POWERSHARES DYNAMIC TECH SEC (ETF) : For Tech Funds, 2019 Has Been Hard to Beat -- Journal Report
4CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : Intu shares surge on speculation of private equity bid
5MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : Stockpiles of tomatoes? UK retailers bristle at demands of no-deal Brexit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group