News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

09/10/2019 | 12:16am EDT
SEC Pressures Exchanges on Market-Surveillance Project

The SEC is stepping up pressure on exchanges to finish a huge, long-delayed database designed to help detect market manipulation and investigate episodes of anomalous trading. 

 
Irish Banks Battered as Disorderly Brexit Looms

Some of the stocks worst hit by Brexit uncertainty aren't in the U.K.: They are Irish banks. The Republic of Ireland's two largest lenders are among the worst-performing European banks this year. 

 
Fannie, Freddie Getting Closer to Retaining Their Earnings

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he expects an agreement soon to allow Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to begin retaining their earnings, one of the first steps in the administration's plan to return the mortgage-finance companies to private hands. 

 
Lloyds Halts Buybacks After Spike in PPI Claims

Lloyds Banking Group has suspended its share buyback program following a spike in information requests over missold PPI. 

 
How Fannie and Freddie Have Changed Since the Crisis

The two mortgage giants have quietly transformed in the decade since they were seized by the U.S. government during the depths of the financial crisis. 

 
Europe Investors Put $34B in Sustainable Funds

European investors put $34 billion into fixed-income open-end and exchange-traded funds built with environmental, social and governance criteria over the three years ended June 2019. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
How One Family Fell Into-and Dug Out of-an Insurance Scandal

What happened to 71-year-old Yaeko Nawata and tens of thousands of other Japan Post policyholders has now ballooned into the biggest scandal since the company's partial privatization a decade ago. 

 
Banks Want Reassurance on Payday-Type Loans

Some lenders want to get back into the business of offering short-term, small-dollar loans to cash-strapped customers but are wary of running afoul of regulators. 

 
Low Rates Spark Rally in S&P and Moody's Shares

Debt-rating agencies' business and shares are thriving as low interest rates have fueled a bonanza of corporate-bond issuance.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIED IRISH BANK -0.58% 2.4 Delayed Quote.-34.40%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.05% 0.89496 Delayed Quote.-0.24%
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO LTD 0.52% 971 End-of-day quote.-22.38%
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP 0.50% 50.18 Delayed Quote.-3.22%
01:37aQUEENSLAND SUGAR : QSL Weekly Update , 10/9/2019
PU
01:36aBaidu to invest $202 million in Chinese AI company Neusoft
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:02aMalaysia's central bank seen holding rate as it weighs risks to growth - Reuters poll
RE
12:40aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Malaysia falls on Axiata; most others tick up
RE
12:36aChina Aug factory deflation deepens, prices fall most in three years; pork prices soar
RE
DJ
12:14aOil hits six-week high on hopes of extended OPEC output cuts
RE
12:13aOil hits six-week high on hopes of extended OPEC output cuts
RE
