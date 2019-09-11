News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Charles Schwab Plans Layoffs as Falling Interest Rates Hurt Profit

Charles Schwab is cutting about 600 jobs, as it deals with the impact of lower interest rates.

JPMorgan CEO Dimon Raises Specter of Zero Rates

The biggest bank in the U.S. is starting to prepare for how to make money if interest rates in the U.S. drop to zero.

U.S. Warns Switzerland on Oversight of Facebook's Libra

The U.S. urged Switzerland to ensure its regulations governing cryptocurrencies are strong enough to prevent abuse, as the European banking hub prepares to host Libra, a digital currency proposed by Facebook.

Reliance Nippon Life Asset to Launch $190 Million Fund This Month

India's Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management plans to launch a $190 million fund of venture capital funds around the end of September, said an executive of the firm's new majority owner, Nippon Life Insurance Co.

China's PBOC to Issue CNY5 Billion in Central Bank Bill Swaps

China's central bank will issue a 5 billion yuan ($703 million) central bank bill swap Wednesday in a bid to boost the liquidity of lenders' perpetual bonds.

Venture Capitalists Renata Quintini, Roseanne Wincek to Raise $300 Million for Debut Fund

Venture investors Renata Quintini and Roseanne Wincek plan to raise about $300 million for their first fund together, according to people familiar with the situation.

Treasury Secretary Details Plans for Fannie, Freddie

The Trump administration plans to require Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to begin paying a fee for support from the Treasury Department in exchange for a change to the mortgage-finance companies' status that will allow them to retain their earnings, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

BOE's Carney: Central Banks Have Weapons to Fight Next Downturn

The possibility of a slowdown "has gone up" around the world but the world's major central banks still have the capability of responding, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said.

Technology Is Banks' New Battleground

European banks are spending vast sums on technology-but it may not be enough to defend against the incursions of bigger, richer American rivals.

Deutsche Bank CFO Softens Revenue Target

Deutsche Bank's Chief Financial Officer James von Moltke has softened the medium-term revenue target the German bank set in July.