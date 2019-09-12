Log in
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

09/12/2019 | 12:16am EDT
U.K. Could Block Hong Kong Bid for London Exchange

The U.K. government is unlikely to approve a potential $36.6 billion takeover of London Stock Exchange Group PLC by its Hong Kong rival because it forms too critical a part of the country's financial infrastructure. 

 
Foreign Banks Risk Losing Dollar Access Under Expanded U.S. Counter-Terror Powers

The U.S. plans to use expanded counterterrorism powers to target foreign financial institutions that facilitate terrorist financing, leaders of terrorist groups and those participating in terrorist training over the internet, a senior U.S. Treasury Department official said. 

 
Blackstone Raises Largest Ever Real-Estate Fund at $20.5 Billion

The mammoth fund comes even as high returns have gotten tougher to come by late in this real-estate cycle. 

 
HSBC Looks to Unload French Retail Bank

The move to reduce its footprint in Europe would be one of its first strategic actions under new interim Chief Executive Noel Quinn. 

 
Hong Kong Stock Exchange Makes $36.6 Billion Offer for London Rival

A deal would unite two of the world's major stock exchanges when both regions are under political pressure, with Hong Kong reeling from a summer of violent protests and London gripped by political paralysis. 

 
Ex-KPMG Partner Gets a Year and a Day in 'Steal the Exam' Scandal

A former high-ranking partner at KPMG was sentenced to one year and one day in prison for his role in a scheme to steal confidential information to help the accounting firm perform better in its annual inspection by a regulator. 

 
Disputed Debt Hangs Over European Maestro of Private Bonds

German financier Lars Windhorst's debts highlight the murky world of private bonds in Europe, for which there are typically no credit ratings, little trading and scant regulation. 

 
Bank Bounce May Not Stick

A leap in Treasury yields has markets behaving as if the worst is over for banks. But lenders still face a number of bad choices at the moment. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
Charles Schwab Plans Layoffs as Falling Interest Rates Hurt Profit

Charles Schwab is cutting about 600 jobs, as it deals with the impact of lower interest rates.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKSTONE GROUP INC 1.57% 50.42 Delayed Quote.66.52%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 1.94% 625.5 Delayed Quote.-3.31%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE 6.35% 7232 Delayed Quote.77.40%
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION 1.93% 42.76 Delayed Quote.2.96%
