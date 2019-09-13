News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

TPG Consortium to Buy Columbia Asia's Southeast Asian Hospital Assets

A consortium that includes U.S. private-equity firm TPG Capital has signed a deal to buy Southeast Asia hospital assets owned by Columbia Pacific Management Inc. for around $1.2 billion, people familiar with the deal said.

Big U.S. Investment Banks Crowd Into Aramco IPO

Global investment bankers launched the underwriting process for the listing of Saudi oil giant Aramco, a sign financiers who shunned the kingdom after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi are turning the page.

Square Wants to Be a Bank But Doesn't Want to Be Taxed Like One

Square has lent billions to small businesses and consumers and applied for a banking license, but it says it isn't a financial company.

Treasury 10-Year Yields Rise on Trade Hopes

Longer-term U.S. government yields erase a drop triggered by the European Central Bank's commitment to prolonged monetary stimulus.

Epstein Used Opaque Charity Account at Deutsche Bank for Own Benefit

The money that flowed through Jeffrey Epstein's nonprofit, Gratitude America, followed an opaque path that appears to be designed to generate tax benefits.

U.K. Could Block Hong Kong Bid for London Exchange

The U.K. government is unlikely to approve a potential $36.6 billion takeover of London Stock Exchange Group by its Hong Kong rival because it forms too critical a part of the country's financial infrastructure.

Need Cash? Lenders Consider Phone Bills and Magazine Subscriptions When Making Loans

The way lenders decide who can borrow money is undergoing its biggest shift in a generation.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

Summit Partners Leads Investment Round in Akeneo

Growth-equity investor Summit Partners has led a $46 million funding round into Akeneo, a product-experience software provider that serves retailers and brands.

Foreign Banks Risk Losing Dollar Access Under Expanded U.S. Counter-Terror Powers

The U.S. plans to use expanded counterterrorism powers to target foreign financial institutions that facilitate terrorist financing, leaders of terrorist groups and those participating in terrorist training over the internet, a senior U.S. Treasury Department official said.