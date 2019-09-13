Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 12:16am EDT
TPG Consortium to Buy Columbia Asia's Southeast Asian Hospital Assets

A consortium that includes U.S. private-equity firm TPG Capital has signed a deal to buy Southeast Asia hospital assets owned by Columbia Pacific Management Inc. for around $1.2 billion, people familiar with the deal said. 

 
Big U.S. Investment Banks Crowd Into Aramco IPO

Global investment bankers launched the underwriting process for the listing of Saudi oil giant Aramco, a sign financiers who shunned the kingdom after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi are turning the page. 

 
Square Wants to Be a Bank But Doesn't Want to Be Taxed Like One

Square has lent billions to small businesses and consumers and applied for a banking license, but it says it isn't a financial company. 

 
Treasury 10-Year Yields Rise on Trade Hopes

Longer-term U.S. government yields erase a drop triggered by the European Central Bank's commitment to prolonged monetary stimulus. 

 
Epstein Used Opaque Charity Account at Deutsche Bank for Own Benefit

The money that flowed through Jeffrey Epstein's nonprofit, Gratitude America, followed an opaque path that appears to be designed to generate tax benefits. 

 
U.K. Could Block Hong Kong Bid for London Exchange

The U.K. government is unlikely to approve a potential $36.6 billion takeover of London Stock Exchange Group by its Hong Kong rival because it forms too critical a part of the country's financial infrastructure. 

 
Need Cash? Lenders Consider Phone Bills and Magazine Subscriptions When Making Loans

The way lenders decide who can borrow money is undergoing its biggest shift in a generation. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
Summit Partners Leads Investment Round in Akeneo

Growth-equity investor Summit Partners has led a $46 million funding round into Akeneo, a product-experience software provider that serves retailers and brands. 

 
Foreign Banks Risk Losing Dollar Access Under Expanded U.S. Counter-Terror Powers

The U.S. plans to use expanded counterterrorism powers to target foreign financial institutions that facilitate terrorist financing, leaders of terrorist groups and those participating in terrorist training over the internet, a senior U.S. Treasury Department official said.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -0.95% 7.418 Delayed Quote.6.47%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.08% 60.4 Delayed Quote.15.70%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE 0.47% 7266 Delayed Quote.78.53%
WTI 0.15% 55.13 Delayed Quote.28.08%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:21aSOTHEBYS : MORE EXPENSIVE THAN BITCOIN Rare Islamic gold dinar expected to fetch around £1.4m at Sotheby's auction next month
AQ
01:19aTrade optimism pressures yen but markets wary ahead of Fed, BOJ
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:57aMOAF MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE AND FORESTS OF BHUT : Selected Candidates for cleaner and animal attendant
PU
12:53aOil declines on global demand worries despite hopes on trade talks
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:12aMost gain as trade thaw, ECB stimulus trigger risk rally
RE
09/12DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : Metro Manila markets to be flooded with affordable rice
PU
09/12EXCLUSIVE : China prods state firms to boost investment in crisis-hit Hong Kong
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : LSE board poised to decide fate of Hong Kong exchange's $39 billion off..
2Trump favors 'whole deal' with China, two sides prepare for trade talks
3Trump favors 'whole deal' with China, two sides prepare for trade talks
4Amid U.S. vaping crackdown, Juul enters China with online store openings
5ESR-REIT : ESR REIT : Notice Of (I) Preference Offering Books Closure Date (Ii) Cumulative Distribution Books ..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group