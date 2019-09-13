News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Who Can Go Lower? Japan Considers Deeper Negative Rates After ECB Cut

The Bank of Japan is growing more open to the idea of cutting short-term interest rates deeper into negative territory, responding to global risks that are forcing other central banks to cut rates, said people familiar with the bank's thinking.

TPG Consortium to Buy Columbia Pacific's Southeast Asian Hospital Assets for $1.2B

UPDATED: U.S. private-equity firm TPG Capital and a consortium partner have agreed to buy Southeast Asian hospital assets owned by Columbia Pacific Management Inc.

Sweden's EQT Valued at Up to $6.7B Ahead of Listing

Sweden's EQT set the price range of its coming Stockholm listing at SEK62-SEK68 valuing the private equity firm at up to SEK64.8 billion.

Big U.S. Investment Banks Crowd Into Aramco IPO

Global investment bankers launched the underwriting process for the listing of Saudi oil giant Aramco, a sign financiers who shunned the kingdom after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi are turning the page.

Square Wants to Be a Bank But Doesn't Want to Be Taxed Like One

Square has lent billions to small businesses and consumers and applied for a banking license, but it says it isn't a financial company.

Treasury 10-Year Yields Rise on Trade Hopes

Longer-term U.S. government yields erase a drop triggered by the European Central Bank's commitment to prolonged monetary stimulus.

Epstein Used Opaque Charity Account at Deutsche Bank for Own Benefit

The money that flowed through Jeffrey Epstein's nonprofit, Gratitude America, followed an opaque path that appears to be designed to generate tax benefits.

U.K. Could Block Hong Kong Bid for London Exchange

The U.K. government is unlikely to approve a potential $36.6 billion takeover of London Stock Exchange Group by its Hong Kong rival because it forms too critical a part of the country's financial infrastructure.

Need Cash? Lenders Consider Phone Bills and Magazine Subscriptions When Making Loans

The way lenders decide who can borrow money is undergoing its biggest shift in a generation.

Summit Partners Leads Investment Round in Akeneo

Growth-equity investor Summit Partners has led a $46 million funding round into Akeneo, a product-experience software provider that serves retailers and brands.