News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

09/13/2019 | 04:16pm EDT
London Stock Exchange Rejects Bid From Hong Kong Rival

The U.K. exchange operator rejected a $36.6 billion bid from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, saying it had "fundamental concerns" about the price and Hong Kong's long-term future as a financial gateway. 

 
U.S. Caps Fannie, Freddie Lending for Multifamily Properties

The federal regulator of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac moved to cap the total amount of loans for multifamily rental properties that the mortgage-finance companies are allowed to purchase each year. 

 
Discover Financial Taps Pharmaceutical Executive as CFO

Discover Financial Services has turned to a pharmaceutical executive to take over for its retiring finance chief who helped guide the company through a period of solid growth. 

 
Traffic Ahead for Auto Lenders

Auto lenders have enjoyed driving on an open road for a while. It is about to get more congested. 

 
Opioid Reckoning Hits Money Managers

Exposure to drug companies with potential liabilities stemming from widespread opioid addiction is damaging investment returns at several money managers as pain from the national drug crisis spreads. 

 
How Once-Doomed Mortgage Giants Gained New Lease on Life

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac cranked out profits after the financial crisis, and Congress couldn't come up with a good alternative to them. Now, the Trump administration has a roadmap for reprivatizing them. 

 
Who Can Go Lower? Japan Considers Deeper Negative Rates After ECB Cut

The Bank of Japan is growing more open to the idea of cutting short-term interest rates deeper into negative territory, responding to global risks that are forcing other central banks to cut rates, said people familiar with the bank's thinking. 

 
TPG Consortium to Buy Columbia Pacific's Southeast Asian Hospital Assets for $1.2B

UPDATED: U.S. private-equity firm TPG Capital and a consortium partner have agreed to buy Southeast Asian hospital assets owned by Columbia Pacific Management Inc. 

 
Sweden's EQT Valued at Up to $6.7B Ahead of Listing

Sweden's EQT set the price range of its coming Stockholm listing at SEK62-SEK68 valuing the private equity firm at up to SEK64.8 billion. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES 0.33% 84.78 Delayed Quote.43.08%
EQT HOLDINGS LTD -0.27% 30 End-of-day quote.25.12%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE 3.61% 7514 Delayed Quote.78.53%
