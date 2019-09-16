News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Junk Debt Sends Early Warning Signals

Warning signals are starting to flash in the market for junk debt, an indicator that investors are worried that companies with high debt loads could be at risk even if the U.S. economy avoids recession.

Companies Slow to Move Away From Libor

The world is moving toward a new short-term lending benchmark to replace the London interbank offered rate, but most companies surveyed said they weren't sure they will be prepared for Libor's demise in two years.

Amid Brexit, a Different Common Currency Is Raising a Ruckus

Despite 300 years of union, pounds from Scottish banks-with icons such as Robert the Bruce and Robert Burns-aren't legal tender in England; 'It does my head in, the number of times people hold up my money and inspect it.'

No One Wants to Hire the Fired Wells Fargo Branch Staffers

Wells Fargo fired thousands of branch employees as it tried to deal with millions of potentially fake accounts-and now many of those former workers say they are effectively blacklisted from the banking industry.

London Stock Exchange Rejects Bid From Hong Kong Rival

The U.K. exchange operator rejected a $36.6 billion bid from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, saying it had "fundamental concerns" about the price and Hong Kong's long-term future as a financial gateway.

U.S. Caps Fannie, Freddie Lending for Multifamily Properties

The federal regulator of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac moved to cap the total amount of loans for multifamily rental properties that the mortgage-finance companies are allowed to purchase each year.

Bank Stocks Ride Rally in U.S. Bond Yields

Bank stocks notched their best week since 2016, rallying alongside a big jump in government-bond yields.

How Once-Doomed Mortgage Giants Gained New Lease on Life

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac cranked out profits after the financial crisis, and Congress couldn't come up with a good alternative to them. Now, the Trump administration has a roadmap for reprivatizing them.

Discover Financial Taps Pharmaceutical Executive as CFO

Discover Financial Services has turned to a pharmaceutical executive to take over for its retiring finance chief who helped guide the company through a period of solid growth.

Traffic Ahead for Auto Lenders

Auto lenders have enjoyed driving on an open road for a while. It is about to get more congested.