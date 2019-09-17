News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

RBA Leaves Door Open to Cut Again; Timing Uncertain

The Reserve Bank of Australia has kept the door open to cut interest rates further, but for now is assessing the impact of cuts announced in June and July.

Banks Warm to Mortgage Bonds That Burned Them in 2008

Lenders all but gave up on packaging mortgages into securities and selling them after the financial crisis. But now banks like Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo are getting back in.

Justice Department Charges Three Metals Contract Traders

The Justice Department said it has charged a former and two current JPMorgan Chase precious-metals traders for their alleged participation in a racketeering conspiracy involving precious metals futures contracts.

Trump Again Pressures Fed in Wake of Saudi Attacks

President Trump repeated his sharp criticism of the Federal Reserve after an attack in Saudi Arabia over the weekend led to a major crude-oil disruption.

High-Interest Online Bank Accounts Could Lose Some Shine

Big banks bet that online savings accounts would help them bring in customers when rates were rising. Now that rates are falling, that growth may stall.

Prudential Pays $32.6 Million to Settle Probe of Mutual-Fund Business

The company agreed to settle claims that it didn't disclose how a reorganization of its mutual-fund business would cost the funds millions in lost interest income.

Aspect Ventures' Partners Break Up Firm

The founders of Aspect Ventures, a prominent female-led venture-capital firm, are parting ways to launch separate firms.

Pollen Street Capital Targets GBP600 Million for Latest Fund

London's Pollen Street Capital has kicked off fundraising for its latest flagship fund, according to a person familiar with the matter.

No One Can Agree on How to Price California Home Insurance for Wildfires

Finding home insurance in wildfire-prone parts of California is getting more difficult and more expensive. No one can agree on how to make it any easier.

The Fed's Tail-Chasing Problem

The U.S. economy is probably going to be fine, but the Federal Reserve looks likely to lower rates this week anyway.