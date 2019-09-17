News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Why Fed Officials Aren't Saying More About the Rate Outlook

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is leading his colleagues to cut interest rates by a quarter percentage point at their meeting this week, for the second time in as many months.

HSBC's Geopolitical Balancing Act

When investors worry about geopolitical risk, they tend to think of oil producers or car makers exposed to tariff threats. One company that gets less attention than it should is HSBC.

Deutsche Bank Doesn't Expect Capital Increase - Rheinische Post

Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Christian Sewing said the German lender won't need a capital increase if it manages to restructure its portfolio in the way it plans to.

Kinnevik Trims Zalando Stake

Investment company Kinnevik has sold a 5.2% stake in online retailer Zalando for EUR558 million but remains its biggest shareholder.

PBOC Injects $28.3 Billion of Liquidity via Medium-Term Lending Facility

China's central bank injected $28.3 billion of liquidity into the banking system via the medium-term lending facility, while keeping the interest rate of the monetary tool unchanged.

RBA Leaves Door Open to Cut Again; Timing Uncertain

The Reserve Bank of Australia has kept the door open to cut interest rates further, but for now is assessing the impact of cuts announced in June and July.

Why Some Banks Are Ditching Their State Regulators

Joseph Otting, comptroller of the U.S. currency, is trumpeting his agency's oversight as a good business proposition.

Banks Warm to Mortgage Bonds That Burned Them in 2008

Lenders all but gave up on packaging mortgages into securities and selling them after the financial crisis. But now banks like Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo are getting back in.

Justice Department Charges Three Metals Contract Traders

The Justice Department said it has charged a former and two current JPMorgan Chase precious-metals traders for their alleged participation in a racketeering conspiracy involving precious metals futures contracts.

Trump Again Pressures Fed in Wake of Saudi Attacks

President Trump repeated his sharp criticism of the Federal Reserve after an attack in Saudi Arabia over the weekend led to a major crude-oil disruption.