News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Fed Cuts Rates by Quarter Point but Faces Growing Split

The Fed voted to cut interest rates by a quarter-percentage point for the second time in as many months to cushion the economy against a global slowdown amplified by the U.S.-China trade war. But the central bankers were divided over the decision and the outlook for further reductions.

Bank of Japan Hints at Possible Action in October

The Bank of Japan left policy unchanged but hinted at possible action at its next meeting, saying it believes momentum toward achieving its inflation target may be falling short.

SoftBank's Vision Fund to Open New York Office

SoftBank plans to open a New York office for its Vision Fund, marking the global investor's fifth base of operations and positioning it to tap more actively into the city's startup scene.

Buffett Protege to Leave Berkshire, Start Own Firm

Tracy Britt Cool, one of Warren Buffett's key lieutenants in recent years, is leaving Berkshire Hathaway Inc. to create a mini-Berkshire of her own.

U.K. Bank Pays $4 Million to Settle Allegations of Sanctions Violations

British Arab Commercial Bank agreed to pay $4 million to settle allegations that it violated U.S. sanctions on Sudan, the U.S. Treasury Department said.

Warren Probes Apollo and KKR on Backing For-Profit Colleges

Elizabeth Warren is demanding answers from private-equity firms about their investments in for-profit colleges, the latest push by a high-profile Washington lawmaker to investigate how buyout firms affect the public.

Nordea CFO Departs Amid Wider Management Reshuffle

The Helsinki-based lender said Christopher Rees, the group chief financial officer and head of group finance and treasury, is departing from the bank in 2020 and plans to relocate to the U.K. to pursue new opportunities, Nordea said.

Rule to Identify Audit Partners Doesn't Improve Audit Quality

A rule requiring public companies to identify an individual audit partner in financial reporting has had little impact on audit quality, new research suggests.

Need a Loan? Equifax Plans to Sell More Utility, Phone Records

Equifax will soon give consumers the option to let lenders review their electric, phone and cable payment information, a move aimed at providing lenders more data to determine whether to approve loan applicants.

Fed Injects More Into Money Markets After Banks Bid Heavily for Funds

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York saw huge demand from banks as they rushed to bid on the $75 billion on offer in a second day of intervention to ease a crunch in overnight funding markets.