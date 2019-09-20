News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

KeyCorp CEO Beth Mooney to Retire in May

KeyCorp. Chief Executive and Chairman Beth Mooney is retiring from the regional lender in May and will be replaced by the head of Key's retail bank, Chris Gorman in both roles.

Fintech Firm Stripe Climbs Ranks of U.S. Startup Valuations

Stripe's latest funding round values the company at $35 billion, putting the financial technology firm above Airbnb and Palantir.

Fed Adds $75 Billion to Financial System in Third Repo Transaction This Week

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $75 billion to the financial system, using the market for overnight repurchase agreements, or repo, to relieve funding pressure in money markets.

Bank Reserves: What Are They and Why a Shortage Is Roiling a Key Rate

Bank reserves are normally obscure, even to bankers and professional investors. But this week, they hit the news when a shortage of them caused a key measure of borrowing costs-known as the overnight repo rate-to spike.

Fed Chairman Powell Masters the Art of Saying Nothing

By refusing to elaborate on what the Fed will do next, Chairman Jerome Powell leaves less room for misinterpretation and forces the market to think for itself.

Temasek-Backed Fund Focusing on Health, Agriculture Tech Sectors

EXCLUSIVE: Vertex Ventures SEA & India, a venture capital fund backed by Temasek Holdings, is looking for opportunities in technology startups that specialize in health care and agriculture.

Fed Will Weigh Resuming Balance Sheet Growth at October Meeting

The central bank will study whether to increase its holdings of Treasury securities carefully before approving any action at its Oct. 29-30 meeting.

Bank of Japan Hints at Possible Action in October

The Bank of Japan left policy unchanged but hinted at possible action at its next meeting, saying it believes momentum toward achieving its inflation target may be falling short.

SoftBank's Vision Fund to Open New York Office

SoftBank plans to open a New York office for its Vision Fund, marking the global investor's fifth base of operations and positioning it to tap more actively into the city's startup scene.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services