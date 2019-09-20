Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 12:16am EDT
KeyCorp CEO Beth Mooney to Retire in May

KeyCorp. Chief Executive and Chairman Beth Mooney is retiring from the regional lender in May and will be replaced by the head of Key's retail bank, Chris Gorman in both roles. 

 
Fintech Firm Stripe Climbs Ranks of U.S. Startup Valuations

Stripe's latest funding round values the company at $35 billion, putting the financial technology firm above Airbnb and Palantir. 

 
Fed Adds $75 Billion to Financial System in Third Repo Transaction This Week

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $75 billion to the financial system, using the market for overnight repurchase agreements, or repo, to relieve funding pressure in money markets. 

 
Bank Reserves: What Are They and Why a Shortage Is Roiling a Key Rate

Bank reserves are normally obscure, even to bankers and professional investors. But this week, they hit the news when a shortage of them caused a key measure of borrowing costs-known as the overnight repo rate-to spike. 

 
Fed Chairman Powell Masters the Art of Saying Nothing

By refusing to elaborate on what the Fed will do next, Chairman Jerome Powell leaves less room for misinterpretation and forces the market to think for itself. 

 
Temasek-Backed Fund Focusing on Health, Agriculture Tech Sectors

EXCLUSIVE: Vertex Ventures SEA & India, a venture capital fund backed by Temasek Holdings, is looking for opportunities in technology startups that specialize in health care and agriculture. 

 
Fed Will Weigh Resuming Balance Sheet Growth at October Meeting

The central bank will study whether to increase its holdings of Treasury securities carefully before approving any action at its Oct. 29-30 meeting. 

 
Bank of Japan Hints at Possible Action in October

The Bank of Japan left policy unchanged but hinted at possible action at its next meeting, saying it believes momentum toward achieving its inflation target may be falling short. 

 
SoftBank's Vision Fund to Open New York Office

SoftBank plans to open a New York office for its Vision Fund, marking the global investor's fifth base of operations and positioning it to tap more actively into the city's startup scene. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KEYCORP -0.88% 18.05 Delayed Quote.22.12%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP 0.37% 4616 End-of-day quote.-34.10%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:41aU.S. building coalition after Saudi oil attack, Iran warns against war
RE
12:30aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Edge lower; Philippines leads losses on foreign outflows
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:12aFAA waiting for more software details before 737 MAX can return to service
RE
12:07aSEAFDEC SOUTHEAST ASIAN FISHERIES DEVELOPMENT CE : takes part in the Workshop on Smart and Sustainable Aquaculture
PU
12:02aThai August exports fall 4% year-on-year, worse than forecast
RE
09/19China trims new benchmark rate again to shore up flagging economy
RE
09/19EXCLUSIVE : Venezuela opposition eyes U.N. asset protection as option to save Citgo
RE
09/19North Korea faces lowest crop harvest in five years, widespread food shortages - U.N.
RE
09/19NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Real crunch from Saudi Arabia's oil outage has yet to be felt
2U.S. building coalition after Saudi oil attack, Iran warns against war
3Chinese officials to visit U.S. farmland as trade talks continue -U.S. agriculture chief
4DJI : EXPLAINER: U.S.-China trade talks - where they are and what's at stake
5ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP : Thomas Cook hit with extra funding demand, threatening rescue

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group