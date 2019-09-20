Log in
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

09/20/2019 | 11:17am EDT
U.S. Imposes Sanctions on Iranian National Bank

The U.S. has imposed sanctions on the Iranian national bank in the wake of attacks on Saudi oil facilities that the Trump administration has said were carried out by Iran, President Trump said. 

 
Commerzbank to Cut Thousands of Jobs as Part of New Strategy

Commerzbank said its management board has submitted a draft of its new strategy, including thousands of job cuts and restructuring charges, to its supervisory board. 

 
Fed Adds $75 Billion to Financial System

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $75 billion to the financial system Friday, using the market for overnight repurchase agreements to relieve funding pressure in money markets. 

 
Two Fed Officials Explain Why They Dissented at FOMC Meeting

Two of three Fed officials who opposed this week's central bank rate cut explained why they disagree with the path their colleagues are now following. 

 
Goldman, China's Sovereign-Wealth Fund Invest in U.S. Manufacturing

China's sovereign-wealth fund has started investing in the U.S. manufacturing sector through a joint venture with Goldman Sachs, but warned it would be more cautious about the American market because of the trade war. 

 
Japan's Mitsubishi Says Rogue Oil Trader Lost $320 Million

Japan's Mitsubishi said a subsidiary has lost about $320 million on energy derivatives, after a rogue employee in Singapore entered into secret unauthorized trades and then lost money as crude prices fell. 

 
Powell's Subtle Messaging to Trump on Trade Fight

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference this week carried a subtle message for President Trump: If you're worried about an economic slowdown, find a way to cool down the trade war. 

 
RBS Appoints Alison Rose as CEO

Royal Bank of Scotland has named Alison Rose as CEO and said she will take over the role at the beginning of November. 

 
DeVos Family Office Affiliate to Buy Stake in Nordic Capital

The booming market for buyout firm stakes has a new entrant: the DeVos family office. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

COMMERZBANK AG 0.40% 5.723 Delayed Quote.-1.44%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC 0.32% 215.89 Delayed Quote.28.84%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.06% 64.86 Delayed Quote.25.71%
MITSUBISHI CORP -0.34% 2783 End-of-day quote.-6.11%
NORDIC GROUP LTD 0.00% 0.27 End-of-day quote.-29.87%
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP 2.64% 213.5 Delayed Quote.-4.01%
WTI 0.07% 58.84 Delayed Quote.36.21%
