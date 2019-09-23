News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

NYSE Owner Launches Long-Awaited Bitcoin Futures

Intercontinental Exchange, the owner of the New York Stock Exchange, is set to launch its long-delayed market for bitcoin futures. It is betting that consumers, businesses and Wall Street will embrace cryptocurrencies.

Fannie, Freddie Poised to Keep Profits in an Initial Privatization Move

Mortgage-finance companies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are expected to start keeping their earnings as early as this week, pausing a yearslong arrangement in which they handed nearly all of their profits to the Treasury Department.

IEX Exchange to Exit Listings Business

IEX Group will abandon its struggling listings effort after the upstart exchange's only listed company decided to jump ship.

Muni-Bond Investors Embrace Higher Risk

Investors are buying hundreds of millions of dollars of debt issues from unrated and below-investment-grade municipal borrowers, a shift in a corner of the bond market commonly considered almost as safe as Treasurys.

Commerzbank to Cut Thousands of Jobs as Part of New Strategy

Commerzbank said its management board has submitted a draft of its new strategy, including thousands of job cuts and restructuring charges, to its supervisory board.

Vanguard Bets on Robo-Only Adviser

Vanguard Group plans to launch a robo-advisory service that cuts out human financial advisers, aiming to capture younger, tech-savvy investors.

CME Group Plans to Offer Bitcoin Options

Exchange operator CME Group said Friday it planned to launch options on its bitcoin futures contracts in the first quarter of 2020, the latest move by an established market player to expand into the crypto business.

Japan's Mitsubishi Says Rogue Oil Trader Lost $320 Million

Japan's Mitsubishi said a subsidiary has lost about $320 million on energy derivatives, after a rogue employee in Singapore entered into secret unauthorized trades and then lost money as crude prices fell.

Goldman, China's Sovereign-Wealth Fund Invest in U.S. Manufacturing

China's sovereign-wealth fund has started investing in the U.S. manufacturing sector through a joint venture with Goldman Sachs, but warned it would be more cautious about the American market because of the trade war.

General Motors Strike Unleashes Frenzy of Options Trading

Volumes on GM options hit the highest level since July on Thursday, with some investors bracing for extreme moves in the stock.