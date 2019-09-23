Log in
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

09/23/2019 | 11:16am EDT
Fed's Williams: Fast Action by Central Bank Helped Calm Short-Term Interest-Rate Markets

A swift response by the Fed last week to market unrest has helped calm short-term market conditions, Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said Monday. 

 
What Drove SoftBank's Vision Fund Up Is Dragging It Down

Investors' sudden skepticism toward pricey, profitless tech companies is threatening SoftBank's Vision Fund, which may take a hit on some of its biggest investments, including WeWork's parent. 

 
Repo-Market Volatility Raises Concerns About New Benchmark Rate

An interest rate proposed to replace Libor as a new benchmark spiked last week amid tumult in money markets. 

 
Fed Adds $49.7 Billion to Financial System

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $49.7 billion to the financial system Monday, using the market for overnight repurchase agreements, or repo, to relieve funding pressure in money markets. 

 
TD Bank Deploys Internally Developed Explainability Tool

Toronto-Dominion Bank Group is using a software tool built in-house that explains how its artificial-intelligence systems make decisions. 

 
Deutsche Bank Transfers Prime Assets to BNP Paribas

Deutsche Bank has reached an agreement with BNP Paribas to transfer its prime finance and electronic equities business to the French bank. 

 
UniCredit Appoints Bisoni as Chairman

UniCredit has appointed Cesare Bisoni's as chairman through until April 2021. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
NYSE Owner Launches Long-Awaited Bitcoin Futures

Intercontinental Exchange, the owner of the New York Stock Exchange, is set to launch its long-delayed market for bitcoin futures. It is betting that consumers, businesses and Wall Street will embrace cryptocurrencies. 

 
Fannie, Freddie Poised to Keep Profits in an Initial Privatization Move

Mortgage-finance companies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are expected to start keeping their earnings as early as this week, pausing a yearslong arrangement in which they handed nearly all of their profits to the Treasury Department.

BITCOIN - EURO -1.51% 8979.0755 End-of-day quote.171.40%
BNP PARIBAS -2.84% 44.01 Real-time Quote.14.74%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -3.49% 7.052 Delayed Quote.4.88%
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 0.22% 92.53 Delayed Quote.22.57%
UNICREDIT SPA 0.16% 11.17 End-of-day quote.12.90%
11:34aESRB EUROPEAN SYSTEMIC RISK BOARD : Vulnerabilities in the residential real estate sectors of the EEA countries
PU
11:34aMETHODOLOGIES FOR THE ASSESSMENT OF REAL ESTATE VULNERABILITIES AND MACROPRUDENTIAL POLICIES : residential real estate
PU
11:30aINCOMING ECB PRESIDENT LAGARDE : Trade tensions biggest threat to global economy
RE
11:28aNissan, Ghosn settle U.S. SEC claims over undisclosed compensation
RE
11:27a'Quitaly'? - How 'last year', say markets
RE
11:25aEU watchdog sounds alarm bell on housing market in 11 countries
RE
11:22aCarlos Ghosn reached civil settlement with U.S.'s SEC - lawyers
RE
11:22aFIN FSA FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY : The European Systemic Risk Board recommends new borrower-based macroprudential measures to Finland – recommendations and warnings also to 10 other EEA countries
PU
11:22aSVERIGES RIKSBANK : ESRB recommendation to Sweden for vulnerabilities in the residential real estate sector
PU
11:17aEXCLUSIVE : Boeing bid for Embraer unit faces EU antitrust probe - sources
RE
