News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

The Fund Manager Blocking Johnson's Brexit Sprint

Behind the latest bout of constitutional upheaval to envelop Brexit stands a Guyanese-born fund manager, Gina Miller.

WeWork Is a Mess for JPMorgan. Jamie Dimon Is Cleaning It Up.

The bank's unusually close relationship with We Co. means their problems are shared.

Banks Flood the Fed With Demand for Two-Week Loans

Banks on Tuesday flooded the Federal Reserve Bank of New York with demand for new two-week loans-more than twice what the central bank was offering-in a sign banks could need more cash than Fed officials anticipated.

Metro Bank Shares Tank After Pulled Bond Issue

Shares in London-listed Metro Bank dropped more than 35%, reaching new lows after the company was forced to pull a bond issue.

RBA Poised for Rate Cut as Global Easing Wave, Trade Risks Show No Signs of Abating

The Reserve Bank of Australia looks set to lower its official interest rate for the third time this year in October as it moves to keep pace with the recent flurry of cuts by global peers.

Search Continues for Former Head of Danske's Estonian Branch

Aivar Rehe, the former boss of Danske Bank's Estonian operation is still missing, 24 hours after he first disappeared, Estonia's police told The Wall Street Journal.

Sweden's EQT Prices IPO Near Top of Range

Swedish private equity firm EQT has priced its initial public offering toward the top of its range, valuing the company at $6.6 billion.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

Insurance CEO Took Leave After June Arrest Following Traffic Incident

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Chief Executive Patrick Conway went on leave after he was arrested in June in the wake of an allegedly alcohol-related traffic accident, according to the company and the state's top insurance regulator.

Bullard: Fed Will Take Further Rate Changes Meeting by Meeting

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said Monday it's unclear right now whether or not his colleagues will support more rate cuts, but said cuts already made have added stimulus to outlook.