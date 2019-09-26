Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 12:16am EDT
New York Fed Boosts Size of Repurchase Operations

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York said it would increase the size of overnight cash loans to $100 billion from $75 billion. 

 
Santander Takes $1.7 Billion Charge on U.K. Business Amid Brexit Uncertainty

Spanish banking giant Banco Santander will book a roughly $1.7 billion charge over its U.K. business that has been hit by Brexit and changes in banking regulation. 

 
KKR Has Quietly Built an Investment-Banking Contender

KKR has long been one of the biggest customers of Wall Street banks. Now the private-equity firm is keeping a larger piece of that business for itself and moving further onto some banks' turf. 

 
Mortgage Servicer Ditech Clears Last Objections to Restructuring Plan

A New York bankruptcy judge said he will approve a restructuring plan covering mortgage originator and servicer Ditech Holding Corp. that revolves around a $1.8 billion sale of assets and a settlement with aggrieved mortgage borrowers. 

 
Fired Mitsubishi Trader Denies Making Unauthorized Trades

A former Mitsubishi trader in Singapore, whom the company said was responsible for $320 million in losses through failed bets on oil derivatives, denied wrongdoing, saying he acted on the orders of managers. 

 
Former Head of Danske Bank's Estonian Branch Found Dead

Executive Aivar Rehe, who headed Danske Bank's Estonia branch now at the center of a $230 billion money-laundering scandal, has been found dead in a suspected suicide. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
RBNZ Stands Pat; Sees Scope for More Monetary, Fiscal Stimulus

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand left its official cash rate unchanged at 1.0% at a policy meeting on Wednesday, but indicated that further cuts remain likely. 

 
Investors Flock to a Rare Private-Equity Listing

A rare initial public offering by a private-equity firm in Sweden drew a red-hot response from investors, indicating public demand for buyout firms could be on the rise. 

 
The Fund Manager Blocking Johnson's Brexit Sprint

Behind the latest bout of constitutional upheaval to envelop Brexit stands a Guyanese-born fund manager, Gina Miller.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. 0.39% 3.643 End-of-day quote.-8.31%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.01% 0.88593 Delayed Quote.-1.90%
KKR & CO INC 1.16% 29.6 Delayed Quote.50.79%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.32% 62.39 Delayed Quote.19.36%
MITSUBISHI CORP 0.16% 2747 End-of-day quote.-7.32%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.58% 0.63099 Delayed Quote.-5.99%
WTI -0.32% 56.53 Delayed Quote.29.54%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:38aPhilippines' AllHome prices IPO at low end of guidance
RE
12:28aMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Vietnamese and Lao provinces enhance cooperation
PU
12:21aLNG investments hit record of $50 billon in 2019 - IEA chief
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
09/25China's steel sector faces rising illegal new capacity risks
RE
09/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09/25CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China launches world's first stainless steel futures
PU
09/25ICC INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : SDG Business Forum calls for business to move from strategy to delivery on Global Goals
PU
09/25Asian stocks gain as Trump says China trade deal could be 'soon'
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil CEOs push carbon-capture efforts ahead of climate talks
2Trump says trade deal with China could happen sooner than people think
3Asian stocks gain as Trump says China trade deal could be 'soon'
4Trump says trade deal with China could happen sooner than people think
5FACEBOOK : U.S. Justice Department to open Facebook antitrust investigation - source
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group