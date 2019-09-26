News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

New York Fed Boosts Size of Repurchase Operations

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York said it would increase the size of overnight cash loans to $100 billion from $75 billion.

Santander Takes $1.7 Billion Charge on U.K. Business Amid Brexit Uncertainty

Spanish banking giant Banco Santander will book a roughly $1.7 billion charge over its U.K. business that has been hit by Brexit and changes in banking regulation.

KKR Has Quietly Built an Investment-Banking Contender

KKR has long been one of the biggest customers of Wall Street banks. Now the private-equity firm is keeping a larger piece of that business for itself and moving further onto some banks' turf.

Mortgage Servicer Ditech Clears Last Objections to Restructuring Plan

A New York bankruptcy judge said he will approve a restructuring plan covering mortgage originator and servicer Ditech Holding Corp. that revolves around a $1.8 billion sale of assets and a settlement with aggrieved mortgage borrowers.

Fired Mitsubishi Trader Denies Making Unauthorized Trades

A former Mitsubishi trader in Singapore, whom the company said was responsible for $320 million in losses through failed bets on oil derivatives, denied wrongdoing, saying he acted on the orders of managers.

Former Head of Danske Bank's Estonian Branch Found Dead

Executive Aivar Rehe, who headed Danske Bank's Estonia branch now at the center of a $230 billion money-laundering scandal, has been found dead in a suspected suicide.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

RBNZ Stands Pat; Sees Scope for More Monetary, Fiscal Stimulus

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand left its official cash rate unchanged at 1.0% at a policy meeting on Wednesday, but indicated that further cuts remain likely.

Investors Flock to a Rare Private-Equity Listing

A rare initial public offering by a private-equity firm in Sweden drew a red-hot response from investors, indicating public demand for buyout firms could be on the rise.

The Fund Manager Blocking Johnson's Brexit Sprint

Behind the latest bout of constitutional upheaval to envelop Brexit stands a Guyanese-born fund manager, Gina Miller.