News : Economy & Forex
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

09/27/2019 | 12:16am EDT
Fed's Kashkari: Monetary Policy Shouldn't Be Driven By Financial-Stability Concerns

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said that as the Fed weighs its next move on interest rates, it shouldn't be worried that lower rates will lead to financial instability. 

 
China Still Can't Break Into FTSE Russell's Bond Index

FTSE Russell held off on adding Chinese government bonds to its key benchmarks, saying international investors still had important reservations about investing in the country's debt markets. 

 
KPMG Moves U.K. Employees From Advisory to Audit Business

The professional services firm said it is working to give its audit practice greater independence from the rest of the business. 

 
Managing ESG Risks Involves Looking Beyond the Quarter, Zurich CEO Says

Zurich Insurance CEO Mario Greco says it is important to have a long-term viewpoint when dealing with environmental, social and governance issues. 

 
Germany's Commerzbank Names New CFO Amid Strategy Revamp

The Frankfurt-based bank said Bettina Orlopp, currently in charge of its compliance, HR and legal departments, will succeed Stephan Engels as its chief financial officer no later than March 31, 2020. 

 
Washington Gives Exchange-Traded Funds Fast Lane to Market

Wall Street on Thursday got relief for one of its faster-growing inventions, with regulators clearing a path for exchange-traded funds to be issued more easily. 

 
Trade Concerns Push Up Treasurys

U.S. government bonds gained after fresh signs that trade tensions could pressure economic growth. 

 
Big Banks Loom Over Fed Repo Efforts

The dominance of big firms trading in the overnight market for cash loans is hampering Federal Reserve efforts to calm short-term funding markets. 

 
Fed Adds $110.1 Billion to Financial System in Latest Transaction

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $110.1 billion to the financial system, using the market for repurchase agreements, or repo, to relieve funding pressure in money markets. 

 
Central-Bank Hawks Raise Their Voices Against Low Rates

Major central banks have seen more internal dissent over adding stimulus or have opted to leave monetary policy unchanged in recent weeks, a shift after a wave of easing earlier this year amid cooling global growth.

